  Investments in Azerbaijan: How to Attract Guests and Investors?
    30.09.2025 10:00Online

    30.09.2025 10:00Online

Investments in Azerbaijan: How to Attract Guests and Investors?

    In our webinar, we will discuss important aspects of successfully conducting business and organizing events in Azerbaijan

  The International Broker: From Intention to Action. A Step-by-Step Plan for Entering Global Markets
    25.09.2025 12:00Online

    25.09.2025 12:00Online

The International Broker: From Intention to Action. A Step-by-Step Plan for Entering Global Markets

    The third day of the online workshop “How a Broker Can Enter the International Market”

  The Broker's Personal Brand on the International Stage
    24.09.2025 12:00Online

    24.09.2025 12:00Online

The Broker's Personal Brand on the International Stage

    The second day of the online workshop “How a Broker Can Enter the International Market”

News

  New rules for advertising on social networks for real estate agents
    17.09.2025

    17.09.2025

New rules for advertising on social networks for real estate agents

    How to work with content in Russia after September 1, 2025

  Real estate abroad: where is it better for your client to invest money
    15.09.2025

    15.09.2025

Real estate abroad: where is it better for your client to invest money

    We tell you how to choose a country where an apartment is not just square meters, but the key to unlimited possibilities.

  Post-handover in Dubai: true benefits
    01.09.2025

    01.09.2025

Post-handover in Dubai: true benefits

    The case when the purchased property produces returns long before the end of installment payments

Promotions

  4% discount (DLD fee waiver) and favorable payment plan for 3 years
    18.09.2025

    18.09.2025

4% discount (DLD fee waiver) and favorable payment plan for 3 years

    Mashriq Elite Development compensates Dubai Land Department fee

  Aviatickets to Thailand and hotel for free
    16.09.2025

    16.09.2025

Aviatickets to Thailand and hotel for free

    Sell 3 apartments in a top residential complex in Phuket and get a bonus for yourself and your clients!

  The benchmark of luxury: penthouse in Burj Khalifa!
    24.07.2025

    24.07.2025

The benchmark of luxury: penthouse in Burj Khalifa!

    A unique opportunity to own a two-level penthouse at the top of the world's most iconic skyscraper

Developers

  Damac Properties

    Damac Properties

    The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.

  Sobha Realty

    Sobha Realty

    Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.

  Danube Properties

    Danube Properties

    One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.

Popular districts

  Downtown Dubai
    Dubai

    Downtown Dubai

    Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.

  Dubai Sports City (DSC)
    Dubai

    Dubai Sports City (DSC)

    Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.

  Business Bay
    Dubai

    Business Bay

    Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.

Webinars

  1. 04.06.2025

    How to reduce client request processing time

    Housebook platform

  2. 25.02.2025

    Investing in real estate in Georgia 

    Profitability, taxes, promising projects

  3. 29.11.2024

    Offices as an investment option

    The fastest‑growing segment of commercial real estate in the UAE

Reviews

  1. 16.07.2024

    Review Marina Views by Emaar

    Premium apartments in exquisite design and high investment potential!

  2. 17.05.2024

    Binghatti Hills review

    Exclusive residential complex in Dubai Science Park

  3. 07.05.2024

    Review of Marlin by Reportage

    The apartments are a true work of art and an ideal space for creativity and self-expression.

