Rehan Residences by Eagle Hills

Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperEagle Hills
Total areafrom 36 m² to 126 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price443 888 AED
from 443 888 AED
from 10 210 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%44 389 AED
Registration of the contract
4%17756 AED
Before the completion date
20%88 778 AED
Handover
70%310 722 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 443 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Laundry
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Medical center750 m
Sea100 m
Airport11 km

About project

In the very heart of Dubai Marina lies a unique 106-story project created in collaboration with Franck Muller and London Gate. Rising 450 meters above ground level, this marvel of modern architecture is the tallest residential tower with a clock in the world. The complex offers residents breathtaking views and an exclusive lifestyle in one of Dubai's most prestigious districts. Key project features - The design, inspired by the watch brand Franck Muller, gives the building's architecture a unique style and memorable distinctive features. - The residential skyscraper offers designer furnished apartments with high-quality appliances and modern premium finishes. The project includes various leisure spaces, including children's playgrounds, barbecue area, library, as well as a spa center with a sauna and jacuzzi, cinema, and a special room for playing musical instruments. - For active pastimes, the complex is equipped with a swimming pool, fitness center, paddle tennis court, and yoga studio. - Services offered include concierge service, a home chef, 24-hour valet parking, and access to a private business center. Community infrastructure Dubai Marina is one of the most prestigious districts of Dubai. It is a place suitable for people who prefer both beach relaxation and an active city lifestyle. The location is famous for JBR Beach and the Dubai Marina Walk promenade, which offers a wide range of entertainment from restaurants, cafes, and bars to spa centers and boutiques. The large shopping center Dubai Marina Mall is also located here. In the area, there are schools such as Emirates International School Meadows, Icademy Middle East, and Regent International Private School, which offer opportunities for quality education. Location advantages The district has convenient transportation access due to its proximity to Al Sufouh Rd and Sheikh Zayed Rd. The journey to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes an average of 30 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Palm Jebel Ali can be reached in 10-15 minutes, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just 15-20 minutes away.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
36 - 36
443 888 - 443 888
12 161 - 12 161
1 bedroom
66 - 66
673 888 - 673 888
10 210 - 10 210
2 bedrooms
95 - 95
980 888 - 980 888
10 250 - 10 250
3 bedrooms
126 - 126
1 300 000 - 1 300 000
10 309 - 10 309

Infrastructure

