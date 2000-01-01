Catalog
cover

Referral program

Recommend Housebook to your colleagues and earn profit together

Sign up and become a partner
Easy salesInvite realtors using your referral link and make money on deals closed
RewardIncreased commission from personal sales and deals of your invited colleagues
Partnership statusOperate under an international Housebook licence
1.
  • You invite your colleagues
  • They register on our platform
2.
  • Our manager contact the agent
  • They get their account verified
3.
  • The agent creates an application
  • The deal is getting closed
4.
  • The agent gets an increased broker's commission
  • You earn a commission on this deal

Referral system

Bronze
Up to 5 invited active agents who submitted applications in the Housebook system
Silver
Up to 10 invited active agents who submitted applications in the Housebook system
Golden
Over 10 invited active agents who submitted applications in the Housebook system
Ambassador
From 15 invited active agents who submitted applications in the Housebook system + 2 personal deals

More bonuses for each party

50% cashbackfor the advertising budget of 1 deal
90% discounton Basic tariff at our Academy for realtors
Gated communityof real estate agents worldwide
Eventsparticipate in broker tours and webinars
