Referral program

1.
- You invite your colleagues
- They register on our platform
2.
- Our manager contact the agent
- They get their account verified
3.
- The agent creates an application
- The deal is getting closed
4.
- The agent gets an increased broker's commission
- You earn a commission on this deal
Referral system
Bronze
Up to 5 invited active agents who submitted applications in the Housebook system
Silver
Up to 10 invited active agents who submitted applications in the Housebook system
Golden
Over 10 invited active agents who submitted applications in the Housebook system
Ambassador
From 15 invited active agents who submitted applications in the Housebook system + 2 personal deals
More bonuses for each party
50% cashbackfor the advertising budget of 1 deal
90% discounton Basic tariff at our Academy for realtors
Gated communityof real estate agents worldwide
Eventsparticipate in broker tours and webinars
