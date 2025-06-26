Calendar events
26.06.2025 11:00Online
Trends in International Real Estate Investment.
Day 3. Digital Broker: From Desire to Action. A Step-by-Step Plan for Entering the International Market.
25.06.2025 11:00Online
Practical webinar on the opportunities of the international platform.
Day 2. Digital platform HouseBook. Practical lesson on working with the platform.
24.06.2025 11:00Online
Step-by-step plan for entering the international market.
Day 1: Introduction to the Profession of Digital Broker: Global Opportunities and Strategies.
25.06.2025 12:00Online
Real Estate Without Borders: How to Master a Digital International Platform"
🔥 This broadcast is for agents who want to break into the world of international real estate and learn how to use the platform.
18.06.2025 12:00Online
How to Earn from Real Estate in Thailand
🔥 Want to earn from real estate in Thailand but don’t know where to start? Or have you tried but haven’t achieved a stable income yet? Then you definitely should check out this broadcast!