Partnership with leading developers in a few clicks

How we work
Independent client managementDo you know the UAE market well and can close a deal with a client independently? Fix the client through our service and receive a guaranteed maximum commission for the sale.
Assistance in closing a dealYou independently handle the client, we assist you with consultations, document collection, communication with developers and payment processing
Housebook Manager SupportSimply input the contact into the system with a note indicating “property search“ and we will fully support the client until the transaction is completed. You will then receive your commission in a way that is convenient for you
Full functionality for agents working in the off-plan real estate market in the UAE, “turnkey“ solution
Your benefits of partnering with Housebook
Our partners
The most complete platform with off-plan projects in the real estate market
Our platform includes all off-plan projects from Dubai developers with the best booking conditions. We have taken care to conclude a contract, get favorable conditions and be the first to learn about new projects - we will share this information with youGo to the catalog
We share expertise and simplify interaction
Training
We provide high-quality training for agents and agencies on the developer's projects, sales techniques, stages of the deal
Development
We are developing the market and the functionality of the service. We bring new technologies to the real estate world every day
Simplification
We help agencies and developers to sell real estate remotely, all over the world
- 30 years in real estate industry
- Innovator, driver of digitalization of real estate
“Today, the market of IT solutions in the real estate industry is developing at a rapid pace. We see the need for implementing already proven solutions on the real estate market in the UAE, and in the future, on the real estate market in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other Persian Gulf countries. We provide the opportunity to apply well-established digital technologies for full-fledged work of brokers and agencies in the real estate market of the UAE remotely, from anywhere in the world.“