Real Estate Catalog

420 offers
Trio Isle by Missoni
140, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q1 2028
Developer
RKM Durar Properties
Total area
from 60 m² to 199 m²
Down Payment
30%
1 bedroom
from 60 m²
from 518 927
$
2 bedrooms
from 90 m²
from 734 908
$
3 bedrooms
from 199 m²
from 1 550 760
$
from 518 927
$
from 7 674
$/m²
Tonino Lamborghini
14, Al Said Boulevard, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q4 2028
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 37 m² to 404 m²
Down Payment
10%
Studio
from 37 m²
from 518 655
$
1 bedroom
from 62 m²
from 852 159
$
2 bedrooms
from 102 m²
from 1 311 088
$
3 bedrooms
from 182 m²
from 2 221 159
$
from 518 655
$
from 10 482
$/m²
Arlington Park 2 by Majid
19/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q2 2028
Developer
Majid Developments
Total area
from 38 m² to 130 m²
Down Payment
20%
Studio
from 38 m²
from 203 263
$
1 bedroom
from 76 m²
from 314 008
$
2 bedrooms
from 102 m²
from 420 542
$
3 bedrooms
from 130 m²
from 557 877
$
from 203 263
$
from 4 087
$/m²
The Edit at d3 by Meraas
50, D3 Street, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q2 2030
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 80 m² to 906 m²
Down Payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 80 m²
from 680 735
$
2 bedrooms
from 122 m²
from 1 225 323
$
3 bedrooms
from 200 m²
from 2 178 352
$
4 bedrooms
from 259 m²
from 2 995 234
$
5 bedrooms
from 906 m²
from 9 285 225
$
from 680 735
$
from 8 509
$/m²
HADO by Beyond
1021, Nakhlat Deira Street, Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q3 2029
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 80 m² to 268 m²
Down Payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 80 m²
from 692 444
$
2 bedrooms
from 111 m²
from 1 206 807
$
3 bedrooms
from 231 m²
from 2 107 011
$
from 692 444
$
from 7 570
$/m²
Mareva The Oasis
Me'Aisem Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q1 2030
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 674 m² to 1372 m²
Down Payment
10%
4 bedrooms
from 674 m²
from 3 782 950
$
5 bedrooms
from 739 m²
from 4 503 440
$
6 bedrooms
from 1360 m²
from 6 583 766
$
from 3 782 950
$
from 4 841
$/m²
Binghatti Sky Terraces
Control Tower, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q4 2027
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 28 m² to 253 m²
Down Payment
20%
Studio
from 28 m²
from 211 028
$
1 bedroom
from 48 m²
from 326 753
$
2 bedrooms
from 98 m²
from 514 635
$
3 bedrooms
from 234 m²
from 796 460
$
from 211 028
$
from 2 723
$/m²
Sierra by Iman
New Residence, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q2 2029
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 38 m² to 109 m²
Down Payment
20%
Studio
from 38 m²
from 167 642
$
1 bedroom
from 70 m²
from 341 547
$
2 bedrooms
from 98 m²
from 437 512
$
from 167 642
$
from 4 334
$/m²
Azizi Gabriel
4, S218 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q4 2028
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 31 m² to 101 m²
Down Payment
20%
Studio
from 31 m²
from 153 574
$
1 bedroom
from 64 m²
from 255 684
$
2 bedrooms
from 101 m²
from 432 403
$
from 153 574
$
from 3 464
$/m²
THE CADEN by PRESCOTT
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q3 2028
Developer
Prescott Development
Total area
from 72 m² to 197 m²
Down Payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 72 m²
from 497 481
$
3 bedrooms
from 188 m²
from 1 154 799
$
from 497 481
$
from 6 117
$/m²
Vincitore Wellness Estate
9, 31st Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q2 2029
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 37 m² to 212 m²
Down Payment
20%
Studio
from 37 m²
from 241 525
$
1 bedroom
from 60 m²
from 336 828
$
2 bedrooms
from 98 m²
from 531 246
$
3 bedrooms
from 212 m²
from 880 327
$
from 241 525
$
from 4 138
$/m²
Hilton Residences by Prestige One
Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q1 2029
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 74 m² to 319 m²
Down Payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 74 m²
from 871 613
$
2 bedrooms
from 112 m²
from 1 415 384
$
3 bedrooms
from 187 m²
from 2 234 989
$
from 871 613
$
from 10 179
$/m²
Cybele by Wadan
Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q4 2027
Developer
Wadan Developments
Total area
from 118 m² to 130 m²
Down Payment
20%
2 bedrooms
from 118 m²
from 456 570
$
from 456 570
$
from 3 691
$/m²
Renad Tower
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 59 m² to 153 m²
Down Payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 59 m²
from 535 066
$
2 bedrooms
from 118 m²
from 914 799
$
3 bedrooms
from 152 m²
from 973 691
$
from 535 066
$
from 6 384
$/m²
La Perla by BnW
6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q4 2027
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 69 m² to 402 m²
Down Payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 69 m²
from 587 467
$
2 bedrooms
from 123 m²
from 1 040 548
$
3 bedrooms
from 337 m²
from 2 241 648
$
from 587 467
$
from 6 636
$/m²
Fashionz by Danube
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, JVT District 4, D46 Street, 1
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q2 2026
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 76 m² to 109 m²
Down Payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 76 m²
from 388 836
$
2 bedrooms
from 99 m²
from 487 679
$
from 388 836
$
from 4 822
$/m²
