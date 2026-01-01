Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate Catalog

Real Estate Catalog

View on map
Show by
Popular first
Property type
Bedrooms
Price
Total area
no filters applied
420 offers
Trio Isle by Missoni
Trio Isle by Missoni
140, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperRKM Durar Properties
Total areafrom 60 m² to 199 m²
Down Payment30%
1 bedroomfrom 60 m²from 518 927 $
2 bedroomsfrom 90 m²from 734 908 $
3 bedroomsfrom 199 m²from 1 550 760 $
from 518 927 $from 7 674 $/m²
Tonino Lamborghini
Tonino Lamborghini
14, Al Said Boulevard, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
DeveloperBnW Development
Total areafrom 37 m² to 404 m²
Down Payment10%
Studiofrom 37 m²from 518 655 $
1 bedroomfrom 62 m²from 852 159 $
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 1 311 088 $
3 bedroomsfrom 182 m²from 2 221 159 $
from 518 655 $from 10 482 $/m²
Arlington Park 2 by Majid
Arlington Park 2 by Majid
19/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
DeveloperMajid Developments
Total areafrom 38 m² to 130 m²
Down Payment20%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 203 263 $
1 bedroomfrom 76 m²from 314 008 $
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 420 542 $
3 bedroomsfrom 130 m²from 557 877 $
from 203 263 $from 4 087 $/m²
The Edit at d3 by Meraas
The Edit at d3 by Meraas
50, D3 Street, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2030
DeveloperMeraas Development
Total areafrom 80 m² to 906 m²
Down Payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 680 735 $
2 bedroomsfrom 122 m²from 1 225 323 $
3 bedroomsfrom 200 m²from 2 178 352 $
4 bedroomsfrom 259 m²from 2 995 234 $
5 bedroomsfrom 906 m²from 9 285 225 $
from 680 735 $from 8 509 $/m²
HADO by Beyond
HADO by Beyond
1021, Nakhlat Deira Street, Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
DeveloperBeyond Properties
Total areafrom 80 m² to 268 m²
Down Payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 692 444 $
2 bedroomsfrom 111 m²from 1 206 807 $
3 bedroomsfrom 231 m²from 2 107 011 $
from 692 444 $from 7 570 $/m²
Mareva The Oasis
Mareva The Oasis
Me'Aisem Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2030
DeveloperEmaar Properties
Total areafrom 674 m² to 1372 m²
Down Payment10%
4 bedroomsfrom 674 m²from 3 782 950 $
5 bedroomsfrom 739 m²from 4 503 440 $
6 bedroomsfrom 1360 m²from 6 583 766 $
from 3 782 950 $from 4 841 $/m²
Binghatti Sky Terraces
Binghatti Sky Terraces
Control Tower, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperBinghatti Holding
Total areafrom 28 m² to 253 m²
Down Payment20%
Studiofrom 28 m²from 211 028 $
1 bedroomfrom 48 m²from 326 753 $
2 bedroomsfrom 98 m²from 514 635 $
3 bedroomsfrom 234 m²from 796 460 $
from 211 028 $from 2 723 $/m²
Sierra by Iman
Sierra by Iman
New Residence, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
DeveloperIman Developers
Total areafrom 38 m² to 109 m²
Down Payment20%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 167 642 $
1 bedroomfrom 70 m²from 341 547 $
2 bedroomsfrom 98 m²from 437 512 $
from 167 642 $from 4 334 $/m²
Azizi Gabriel
Azizi Gabriel
4, S218 Street, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
DeveloperAzizi Developments
Total areafrom 31 m² to 101 m²
Down Payment20%
Studiofrom 31 m²from 153 574 $
1 bedroomfrom 64 m²from 255 684 $
2 bedroomsfrom 101 m²from 432 403 $
from 153 574 $from 3 464 $/m²
THE CADEN by PRESCOTT
THE CADEN by PRESCOTT
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2028
DeveloperPrescott Development
Total areafrom 72 m² to 197 m²
Down Payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 72 m²from 497 481 $
3 bedroomsfrom 188 m²from 1 154 799 $
from 497 481 $from 6 117 $/m²
Vincitore Wellness Estate
Vincitore Wellness Estate
9, 31st Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
DeveloperVincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total areafrom 37 m² to 212 m²
Down Payment20%
Studiofrom 37 m²from 241 525 $
1 bedroomfrom 60 m²from 336 828 $
2 bedroomsfrom 98 m²from 531 246 $
3 bedroomsfrom 212 m²from 880 327 $
from 241 525 $from 4 138 $/m²
Hilton Residences by Prestige One
Hilton Residences by Prestige One
Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
DeveloperPrestige One Developments
Total areafrom 74 m² to 319 m²
Down Payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 74 m²from 871 613 $
2 bedroomsfrom 112 m²from 1 415 384 $
3 bedroomsfrom 187 m²from 2 234 989 $
from 871 613 $from 10 179 $/m²
Cybele by Wadan
Cybele by Wadan
Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperWadan Developments
Total areafrom 118 m² to 130 m²
Down Payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 456 570 $
from 456 570 $from 3 691 $/m²
Renad Tower
Renad Tower
United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 59 m² to 153 m²
Down Payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 59 m²from 535 066 $
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 914 799 $
3 bedroomsfrom 152 m²from 973 691 $
from 535 066 $from 6 384 $/m²
La Perla by BnW
La Perla by BnW
6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperBnW Development
Total areafrom 69 m² to 402 m²
Down Payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 587 467 $
2 bedroomsfrom 123 m²from 1 040 548 $
3 bedroomsfrom 337 m²from 2 241 648 $
from 587 467 $from 6 636 $/m²
Fashionz by Danube
Fashionz by Danube
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, JVT District 4, D46 Street, 1
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 76 m² to 109 m²
Down Payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 76 m²from 388 836 $
2 bedroomsfrom 99 m²from 487 679 $
from 388 836 $from 4 822 $/m²
123...252627
Catalog