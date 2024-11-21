Catalog
Valencia by Damac

Al Hebiah 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 30 m² to 131 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 166 621 $from 3 602 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.8 m
Number of buildings4
Number of floors16
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30 – 37
166 621 – 216 989
5 468 – 5 739
1 bedroom
65 – 131
319 902 – 474 544
3 602 – 4 912
2 bedrooms
107 – 117
475 361 – 550 504
4 426 – 4 670
Description

Elegant, modern community in Dubailand. The Valencia residential complex combines a technological approach to space organization with Mediterranean aesthetics. Here, everyday infrastructure are within walking distance, creating all the conditions for a comfortable and harmonious life. Key features - The apartments feature a beige-toned finish with dark blue accents, open floor plans, and panoramic windows. - Walking areas with a cooling spray system maintain a pleasant microclimate all year round. - Residents have access to a fitness room, yoga studio, spa center, several swimming pools, lounge areas, covered floating gazebos, aqua aerobics equipment, an open-air cinema, a pop-up store gallery, cafes, and more. Location advantages The project is located in the rapidly developing Damac Lagoons community, from which you can reach Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road in a few minutes. The Dubai Expo exhibition complex and the Global Village international fair are 20 minutes away, while the Mall of the Emirates and Palm Jumeirah are 25 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 30 minutes away. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 28 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport, 35 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Hebiah 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop500 m
Airport26 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

