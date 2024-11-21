Valencia by Damac

Description

Elegant, modern community in Dubailand. The Valencia residential complex combines a technological approach to space organization with Mediterranean aesthetics. Here, everyday infrastructure are within walking distance, creating all the conditions for a comfortable and harmonious life. Key features - The apartments feature a beige-toned finish with dark blue accents, open floor plans, and panoramic windows. - Walking areas with a cooling spray system maintain a pleasant microclimate all year round. - Residents have access to a fitness room, yoga studio, spa center, several swimming pools, lounge areas, covered floating gazebos, aqua aerobics equipment, an open-air cinema, a pop-up store gallery, cafes, and more. Location advantages The project is located in the rapidly developing Damac Lagoons community, from which you can reach Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road in a few minutes. The Dubai Expo exhibition complex and the Global Village international fair are 20 minutes away, while the Mall of the Emirates and Palm Jumeirah are 25 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 30 minutes away. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 28 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport, 35 minutes.