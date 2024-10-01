Dubailand is one of the largest neighborhoods in the Emirate and is referred to as a “city within a city”. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Shopping centers: Dragon Mart, Dubai Outlet Mall, Cityland Mall.

Restaurants: Bait Al Kabsa & Mandi Restaurant, Spice N Nice Restaurant, Rukn Al Jood Mandi Restaurant, Oregano - The Villa.

Attractions: Global Village Entertainment Center, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, Dubai Miracle Garden.

Educational institutions: The Aquila School, GEMS Winchester School Dubai.

Medical clinics: Health Connect Clinic, Aster Clinic Dubailand, Wadi Al Safa Medical Center-Dubailand.





Transportation accessibility:

The neighborhood is located near the thoroughfares of Emirates Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and Al Qudra Road.





The public transportation network is currently under active development. However, by private car or cab, it is easy to reach the desired places of the city from the neighborhood. Thus, the road to Dubai International Airport will take 30 minutes, to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Mall - 20-25 minutes.