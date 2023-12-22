News
22.12.2023
Year in Review 2023. Landmark events in the world of real estate in the UAE
Market Analysis and Forecast 2024
20.12.2023
Top real estate terms that a broker working in Dubai needs to know
Explained in simple words and without "water"
19.12.2023
A detailed guide to the Dubai Marina area
Why has this particular neighborhood become a destination for investors?
15.12.2023
A detailed guide to the Business Bay area in Dubai
Investment attractiveness and top projects
13.12.2023
Top 5 UAE projects with high investment attractiveness (december 2023)
Investing capital in real estate wisely
12.12.2023
Guide to artificial islands The World Islands
5 top reasons to invest in archipelago real estate