News
01.08.2026
UAE Property Taxes: Buying, Selling, and Renting
Registration fees, VAT, and other mandatory costs for owners of residential and commercial property in the UAE.
26.06.2026
Branded Residences in the UAE: Features, Benefits, and Investment Potential
Key features, the reasons behind their price premium, and the main trends shaping one of the fastest-growing segments of the market.
15.05.2026
Changes to Dubai's visa laws in 2026
Here's what you need to know about the new visa rules in Dubai
06.05.2026
Crypto Investor – Buyer Profile No. 5
How to work with a buyer who is moving capital from cryptocurrency into real estate
18.04.2026
Relocatee – Buyer Profile No. 4
How to work with a relocation buyer and close deals while taking their life priorities into account
07.04.2026
Rentier – Buyer Profile No. 3
How to attract and retain an investor focused on rental income