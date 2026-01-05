How to protect your deal from “grey” schemes and unethical colleagues

Dubai’s real estate market attracts professionals with its opportunities: rapid career growth, international clients, and generous commissions. But behind this shine lies a darker side — “grey” schemes and competitors ready to hijack a deal at the worst possible moment. For newcomers, these risks are especially high.





Imagine this situation: you’ve worked with a client for months, shown dozens of properties, and finally found the perfect option. Suddenly, the buyer disappears. A week later, you find out the deal has already closed — but through another agent who offered to “save on taxes.”





If you’re just starting your real estate career, remember this: your main enemies are not competitors, but inexperience and naivety. How can you avoid becoming a victim of such scenarios? Protection is built on three core principles: knowledge, documentation, and professional ethics.





Knowledge is your best armor





“Grey” schemes in Dubai are most often linked to bypassing regulations and attempts to save money.





Situation 1





An agent suggests that the buyer inflate the property price in the DLD sale contract so the bank issues a larger mortgage than allowed. The agent and buyer then split the difference in cash between the real price and the inflated one.





What does the agent risk in this case?

Criminal liability. Participation in bank fraud is a crime.

Participation in bank fraud is a crime. Loss of license. If the truth comes out, the agent’s career is over.

If the truth comes out, the agent’s career is over. Reputational damage. Dubai’s real estate community is small — one scandal can easily ruin your name.





Situation 2





Two contracts are signed: one with the real price (for the actual transaction) and another with a reduced price for DLD to lower the registration fee (4% of the deal value).





What does the agent risk here?

The same consequences as in the first scheme. DLD actively identifies such cases, and the deal may be frozen while participants are fined.





Situation 3





Property funds are transferred through the accounts of friends or relatives of the buyer (or seller) to conceal the source of funds or bypass other restrictions.





What does the agent risk here?

Violation of AML laws. Banks and regulators will inevitably raise questions, and as a participant in the process, you will fall under suspicion.





Conclusion





Any offer to “save money” through manipulation of documents or funds is an absolute red flag. Your position must be clear and firm. Explain the risks to the client — from fines and deal cancellation to criminal prosecution.





Documents as your legal shield





Trust is good, but legally formalized relationships are always better.





Always sign agreements with buyers and tenants. More and more agencies are adopting this practice. Such a document confirms that you represent the client’s interests and that the client commits to working exclusively with you. This protects you from situations where a client you worked with for three months suddenly buys a property through another agent.





After every property viewing, record the date, time, client details (passport and visa copy), and obtain the seller’s (or owner’s representative’s) signature confirming the viewing. This is proof of your work in case of any dispute.





Regularly inform the client about the work done: client mailings, advertising publications, property viewings. Use email to create a clear “paper trail.”





Professional ethics and operational control





Unethical colleagues often capitalize on your mistakes. Don’t be afraid to seem overly cautious — it’s better than repeatedly losing great deals due to excessive trust.





No details in group chats

There are hundreds of realtor groups in messengers and social networks. Never share unique details of a “hot” property or contacts of an “ideal” buyer there. A faster and less principled colleague will take advantage of your find instantly.





Always control the viewing process

Whenever possible, do not leave the client alone with the property owner. Stories where an agent “just helped the client and owner exchange contacts for convenience,” only for the deal to fall apart the next day, are classic.





Verify all parties

Make sure the person you’re dealing with is the actual owner (check via Ejari or DLD) or an authorized representative.





Work only through official channels and escrow accounts

This protects all parties and safeguards against financial manipulation.





Value your commission

Do not agree to reduce your commission under pressure. An agent who works for next to nothing often compensates through “grey” schemes. Your work deserves fair pay.





The Golden Rule

Remember that in Dubai — where the market is tight and word of mouth travels faster than any marketing — your name is everything. Agreeing to a questionable deal even once may bring short-term gain, but it will cost you trust forever. Clients who value reliability and peace of mind will find you themselves — and will bring equally serious partners with them.