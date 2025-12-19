Glossary of a real estate agent in Dubai in 2025

The language of real estate agents in Dubai in 2025 consists of established bureaucratic abbreviations and new modern terms. Knowing them today gives real estate agents a real competitive advantage. So read our glossary and memorize it!

Key terms that have stood the test of time





DLD (Dubai Land Department)

Your main government partner. All final registrations of transactions and property rights are done here. Use the phrase, “Let's send the deal to the DLD,” as a clear signal to the client that you are moving to the official stage. Remember: without final approval from the DLD, the transaction is not legally complete.





RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Agency)

Regulator and rulemaker. All standard contract forms, including MOUs, originate from RERA. In complex negotiations, the authoritative phrase “This contradicts RERA rules” is your main trump card for resolving disputes and protecting the client's interests.





MOU (Memorandum of Understanding)

Your main tool for recording agreements. By signing an MOU with the client, you legally fix the price and terms before moving to the DLD.





Title Deed

The ultimate goal of your work with the buyer. This is an electronic certificate of ownership that the client receives after registering with the Dubai Land Department.





Oqood

Your key tool when working with primary real estate. This pre-registration system protects the buyer's rights to the property under construction. Explain to the client that Oqood is a guarantee of state protection for their investment until they receive the final Title Deed after the project is completed.





Ejari

A mandatory step for legalizing any lease. Without a registered Ejari, the contract is invalid for obtaining a visa or connecting to DEWA. Make online Ejari registration a standard service for your landlords, and it will add value to your service and save your clients from problems.





DEWA (Electricity & Water)

An indicator of the property's viability. DEWA bills objectively show actual electricity and water consumption and confirm the fact of residence, which is useful when inspecting the property.





New terms gaining momentum (your advantage in 2025)

These terms are already in use. Using them actively in dialogue with clients positions you as an expert who is keeping pace with the future.





DARI (The Digital Real Estate Ecosystem)

Your modern ally in pricing. When a customer asks for justification of the cost, feel free to refer to DARI data. This is a conditionally “official” AI-based assessment that analyzes thousands of transactions. But remember that this is a guideline, not a dogma, and the final price is still determined by the market.





Green Mortgage

Don't just talk about sustainability; immediately inform the buyer about the possibility of obtaining a preferential mortgage rate for properties with a high Al Sa'fat or LEED rating. This is a specific financial benefit that will tip the scales in favor of your offer.





Digital building passport (Building Intelligence platform)

Your tool for transparency and trust. Offer to review the digital building passport together with the customer. This will demonstrate your openness and allow you to check the history of the property in a matter of minutes.





Smart Community

Your marketing strategy for new buildings and modern complexes. When describing the technological capabilities of a project, don't limit yourself to a brief list of electronic locks, video surveillance, and Wi-Fi. Reveal more significant advantages to the client: a single app for home maintenance, smart parking, intelligent lawn irrigation on the premises, etc.





Digital Twin

Your trump card for working with expensive lots and foreign investors. Use digital twins from top developers for an immersive presentation. For example, a client can try “changing” the finishing in real time, and in this way, you will create engagement that will increase the chances of a remote sale.