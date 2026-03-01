Deals during Ramadan in Dubai: for or against?

Experienced real estate agents know that the real estate market in Dubai operates according to its own unique rules. For newcomers, global holidays often become a trap of stereotypes. Many think that the market comes to a standstill and make their first and most serious mistake.

In fact, Ramadan is a period when experienced players reap the rewards while their competitors are out of the game. Let's figure out whether it is profitable to make deals during the holiday and why this month should be your trump card.

Here are the factors that make this period unique for beginner real estate agents.





Discounts and gifts from developers

During Ramadan, developers engage in “charity” in the truest sense of the word. They compete for customers by making offers that are not available in other months.





Advice for realtors! Show customers not just an apartment, but savings. Buyers who have been putting off a deal often become not just “warm” but “hot” when they see a discount.





Deals are closed faster than usual

It sounds encouraging, but it's a fact: contracts are concluded faster during Ramadan. Buyers who come to viewings this month are motivated people who want to get in before the end of the promotions. In addition, government agencies such as the DLD work like clockwork. Registration procedures can take significantly less time.





Less competition

While your colleagues complain about a decline in activity, you are working. The buyer market during Ramadan is not as crowded, which means there is less chance that your client will be snapped up at the next viewing.





An increase in “religious tourists” and investors

Many believe that there are no tourists during Ramadan, but this is a myth. Dubai welcomes a large number of wealthy families from the Persian Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia, who often combine a small pilgrimage with a search for investment opportunities. As a rule, during this period, there is an increase in demand for family villas and luxury apartments. These people are physically in the city and are ready to close deals “here and now.”





The effect of the deadline before summer

Experienced investors know that after Ramadan comes summer and long vacations, followed by the heat, when many people leave. Therefore, it is believed that the holiday season is one of the last active market sprints before the quiet period. Buyers who planned to invest in the first half of the year are forced to make decisions right now in order to be ready before the summer season.





The downside, or what you will have to face

It would be unfair to paint only a rosy picture. There are certain nuances to dealing with Ramadan, and you need to be mentally and physically prepared for them.





The main challenge is timing

The working day is shorter: offices are open for fewer hours, but that doesn't mean you get to take time off too.

The schedule of an experienced real estate agent during Ramadan looks something like this:

一 Morning: paperwork, cold calls.

一 Afternoon: slow period (time to relax).

一 Evening: peak viewing and transactions. Be prepared to work until midnight.





Cultural code

You must respect the rules of the game. Do not schedule meetings during the usual prayer times. Be patient: if your clients are fasting, their energy levels drop in the evening, but after sunset, they skyrocket. Your main task during this time is simply to adjust to this rhythm.





A simple Ramadan action plan for real estate agents