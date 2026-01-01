Catalog
Tresora by Wadan

104/2, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Wadan Developments
Total area
from 39 m² to 125 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 182 437 $from 2 388 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
182 437
4 675
1 bedroom
62
258 679
4 156
2 bedrooms
125
299 523
2 388
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An aesthetic residential complex in JVC for a balanced life. Modern architecture, attention to detail, and wellness infrastructure create a harmonious environment where it is equally comfortable to live, work, and relax. Key features - Fully furnished apartments decorated in light colors are equipped with built-in appliances from the European brand Bosch and a Smart Home system with Alexa voice assistant. - Residents can use The Wadan App with a built-in AI assistant that acts as a personal concierge. - The complex features a gym, Pilates studio, outdoor lounge areas by the pool, jacuzzi, water slides for children, ice baths, barbecue terrace, coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project has access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 22 minutes to get to the Expo 2020 exhibition complex and 23 minutes to the Global Village international fair and IMG World of Adventures amusement park. It takes 35 minutes to get to the Palm Jumeirah area. Dubai International Airport is 34 minutes away.

Location

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School1 km
Shop350 m
Medical center1 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
