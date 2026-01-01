Tresora by Wadan

Description

An aesthetic residential complex in JVC for a balanced life. Modern architecture, attention to detail, and wellness infrastructure create a harmonious environment where it is equally comfortable to live, work, and relax. Key features - Fully furnished apartments decorated in light colors are equipped with built-in appliances from the European brand Bosch and a Smart Home system with Alexa voice assistant. - Residents can use The Wadan App with a built-in AI assistant that acts as a personal concierge. - The complex features a gym, Pilates studio, outdoor lounge areas by the pool, jacuzzi, water slides for children, ice baths, barbecue terrace, coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project has access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 22 minutes to get to the Expo 2020 exhibition complex and 23 minutes to the Global Village international fair and IMG World of Adventures amusement park. It takes 35 minutes to get to the Palm Jumeirah area. Dubai International Airport is 34 minutes away.