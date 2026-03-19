The crisis of the first deal in Dubai

The Dubai real estate market is facing a paradox. On the one hand, there are record sales volumes and growing investor interest. On the other, there is fierce competition among real estate agents. Hundreds of ambitious newcomers flock here hoping to close lucrative deals, but most of them leave the profession before even making it through their first quarter.





How do you make it through to that first paycheck? Let’s draw up a survival plan.





The main reason is a simple lack of money to live on. There are no fixed salaries in Dubai. Recruiters paint a rosy picture for newcomers, promising that the first paycheck will arrive in a month. The reality is harsher: the first deal can take anywhere from 3 to 6 months.

It’s a problem if you don’t have a financial safety net covering at least six months of living expenses (including rent, car payments, food, and your visa). You start to panic, grab at any leads, and agree to unfavorable terms.





Newcomers also make the classic mistake of trying to sell everything: from a studio in Deira to a villa on Palm Jumeirah. As a result, they can’t build expertise, because working without a niche is a waste of effort. It’s impossible to know the laws, pitfalls, and market conditions simultaneously in all areas of Dubai.





Many people come in thinking, “I can sell anything.” But in Dubai, that accounts for only 20% of success. The rest comes down to legal expertise and knowledge of procedures. Not understanding the difference between freehold and leasehold, or the process for obtaining an NOC, can derail a deal at the final stage.

A client might ask, “What happens if the developer goes bankrupt?” If you don’t answer, you’ll lose their trust. An experienced realtor will simply explain the DLD and how funds are protected in escrow.





A crisis survival plan: How to make it to your first profit?

So, how can you avoid becoming another statistic of those who failed and actually make it to your first profitable trade?





1. Accept reality

Stop counting money you haven’t earned yet. Create a personal financial plan for the next 6 months. Your primary goal is to hang in there and not leave the real estate market. That’s why you need to prepare yourself both financially and mentally.





2. Become the expert in one location

Choose one neighborhood and learn everything about it. You need to know which floor in a specific residential complex has the best view, the ins and outs of service fees, which school is nearby, and when the nearest metro station will open. Your goal: to understand the location better than the developer does.





3. Invest in networking, not cold calling

In Dubai, deals often happen within the community. Newcomers are shy about attending events, but they shouldn’t be. Spend 30% of your time building relationships with colleagues. Split deals (where two agents split the commission) are a lifeline for beginners.





4. Master the language of finance and law (or bring an experienced professional onto your team)

You must understand how mortgages work for non-residents, what’s included in the service fee, and how much the DLD commission is.





A million-dollar tip: Find a good lawyer or mortgage broker. When a client asks a complex question, you can honestly say, “Let’s bring in my specialist partner for a consultation.” This will definitely boost your credibility.





5. Start advising

Your goal isn’t to sell an apartment, but to solve the buyer’s problem. For example, if you see that a client needs a property for flipping, don’t show them long-delayed projects that won’t be completed for several years. Honesty builds a base of loyal investors who will come back to you and bring their friends.





Instead of a conclusion

The first three months of working as a real estate agent in Dubai aren’t about money—they’re a stress test. The market is putting you to the test. If you can get through this period without closing any deals, but with the knowledge, connections, and reputation you’ve gained, the city will open its doors to you.