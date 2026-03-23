Investments in Dubai in 2026: Tips for Real Estate Agents

The start of 2026 has been a real challenge for many real estate agents in Dubai, but in reality, it’s a time of opportunity. Simply because many of the “old guard” continue to work with clients using the same methods as in past years and are simply losing deals. Let’s take a look at three major myths that have officially ceased to be true this year, and figure out how to sell here and now.





Myth 1. “It’s hard to get a Golden Visa; you need a huge down payment.”

This is perhaps the most pleasant surprise of the new season. Previously, realtors were afraid to even mention the “golden visa” to clients if they didn’t have 1 million AED to prove their serious intent. This was the main “weak point” in the deal and ruled out a huge segment of investors. As of February 20, 2026, the requirement for a minimum down payment of 1 million AED has been completely abolished.





Now, only the total property value matters for visa eligibility — still 2 million AED. This decision opens the door for two categories of buyers who were previously cut off from the “golden visa”:

Mortgage borrowers. If the bank approves the loan, the client only needs to make a 20% down payment plus closing costs. After receiving a letter of no objection (NOC) from the bank, they can immediately apply for the visa.

Buyers of off-plan properties. Previously, the visa was only granted after receiving the keys. Now, “investor” status is granted to the client at the stage of registering the purchase agreement (subject to completion of construction).





Tip for real estate agents! If you used to be hesitant to show properties to buyers with mortgages or limited budgets — it’s time to put those fears aside. This is your new client base.





Myth 2. “You can keep working the way you used to: WhatsApp and cash”

Just a few years ago, many real estate agents casually exchanged documents via messaging apps and relied solely on verbal agreements with developers. In 2026, Dubai fully transitioned to digital systems, and “gray-market” schemes ceased to function.

Due to the increasing number of fraud cases involving fake documents, buyers now expect not just nice photos, but a full legal report certified through the DLD system.

Digital platforms are the only legal route. The government requires that everything be officially registered. Lease agreements are processed exclusively through the Ejari system or the Dubai REST app. If an apartment isn’t listed through official channels, it isn’t considered a liquid asset.





Tip for real estate agents! Your main competitive advantage today isn’t how fast you send a link, but the integrity of the transaction. The client must feel that you’re operating within the law, because transparency now sells even better than a discount.





Myth 3. “The market will keep growing forever; construction won’t stop”

Moody’s Ratings forecasts a moderate decline in prices due to a massive influx of new housing. Over the next three years, 180,000 new units will enter the market (60,000 per year), which is nearly double the historical average.

This could mean that standard apartments in ordinary neighborhoods will sell more slowly and at a lower profit margin. The most significant decline is expected in the economy-class studio and one-bedroom apartment segment due to high competition. Villas and luxury developments will remain in the positive because they are based on scarcity rather than volume.





Tip for real estate agents! Stop talking about big price increases across the board. Start talking about liquidity. Your client needs to understand that a studio in a neighborhood with ten competitors will eventually sell at a discount, while a townhouse in a gated community with limited supply will only go up in value.





Instead of a conclusion

The Dubai market of 2026 has come of age. Real estate agents are now expected not just to show pretty pictures, but to provide financial analysis, an understanding of geopolitical risks, and knowledge of digital tools. Old schemes no longer work, and in their place comes the era of structured strategic capital. Perhaps you will be the guide who helps clients not lose money, but preserve and grow it in this new reality.