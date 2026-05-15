Changes to Dubai's visa laws in 2026

In 2026, Dubai continues to actively reform its visa system. The UAE authorities have introduced several significant changes affecting tourist visas, residency programs, long-term stays, and the acquisition of residency permits through real estate investment.





Easing of rules for obtaining a residence visa through real estate

One of the most talked-about changes has been the introduction of more flexible conditions for obtaining a two-year residence visa through the purchase of real estate.

Previously, the minimum property value required to obtain a residence visa was 750,000 UAE dirhams. Now, if a person is the sole owner of the property, they can apply for a two-year residence visa regardless of the property’s value.

For properties with multiple owners, the minimum share requirement remains in place — at least 400,000 dirhams per investor.

The new rules significantly expand opportunities for foreigners and make Dubai’s real estate market even more attractive to investors and those considering the emirate as a permanent place of residence.





Expanded benefits of the Golden Visa

The UAE authorities have also expanded the benefits for holders of the Golden Visa — a 10-year residency visa designed for investors, entrepreneurs, highly skilled professionals, and representatives of the creative industries.

Golden Visa holders will now have access to consular services outside the country. Previously, only UAE citizens could do so. This new measure aims to improve support for residents while traveling abroad.

At the same time, the list of categories eligible for the Golden Visa has been expanded. It now includes:

digital technology specialists;

influencers and content creators;

representatives of the gaming industry;

teachers and healthcare workers;

participants in humanitarian and charitable initiatives;

environmental activists and researchers.





New type of entry visa

The Blue Visa environmental initiative has emerged as a distinct program. This is a new ten-year residency program for individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection.

The following individuals will be eligible for a Blue Visa:

environmentalists;

researchers;

representatives of international organizations;

recipients of environmental awards;

participants in global climate projects.

The program is part of the UAE’s strategy to develop a sustainable economy and strengthen the country’s international image as a hub for environmental initiatives.





New visa categories for professionals

The UAE government has also introduced new types of entry visas for professionals in high-growth sectors:

artificial intelligence;

the entertainment industry;

event management;

cruise and yacht tourism.

In this way, Dubai aims to attract highly qualified professionals and support the development of rapidly growing economic sectors.





Single tourist visa

One of the most anticipated projects remains the launch of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Grand Tours single tourist visa.

The new system will be similar to the Schengen visa and will allow for free travel between the six countries in the region:

the UAE;

Saudi Arabia;

Qatar;

Bahrain;

Kuwait;

Oman.

The visa application process is expected to be fully digital, and applications can be submitted through a single online platform. The launch of the project should significantly simplify travel in the Middle East.





Digitalization of the visa system

In 2026, Dubai is actively integrating artificial intelligence into government services. One of the key innovations is the Salama platform — an AI service for visa renewal and management.

With its help, residents can:

renew visas in a matter of minutes;

cancel residency permits;

get answers to immigration questions;

manage documents online.

Digitalization significantly speeds up the process of interacting with immigration services and reduces the bureaucratic burden.





Integration of visa services with other government services

Another important change is the integration of visa services with the Dubai Police database.

Now, when renewing a residence visa, the system automatically checks for any unpaid traffic fines. If fines are found, the resident is offered the option to pay the debt or set up an interest-free installment plan before completing the visa procedures.

However, the presence of fines does not automatically block the visa renewal; rather, it becomes a mandatory step in the verification process.





New phase in Dubai’s immigration policy

The changes set to take effect in 2026 demonstrate that Dubai continues to strengthen its status as one of the world’s leading international hubs for living, business, and investment.

On the one hand, the authorities are simplifying access to long-term residency, expanding residency programs, and introducing digital services. On the other hand, they are tightening enforcement of immigration and administrative regulations.

For investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and tourists, this means more opportunities to live and work in the UAE, and for Dubai itself, it means further strengthening its position as a global business and tourism hub.