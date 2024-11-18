Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogSea Cliff Residence by IMTIAZ

Sea Cliff Residence by IMTIAZ

Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 67 m² to 377 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 543 227 $from 4 981 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
67
543 227
8 042
2 bedrooms
129
857 726
6 642
3 bedrooms
146
1 241 661
8 470
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Modern residential project Sea Cliff by Imtiaz is located on Dubai Islands and is inspired by coastal architecture and a calm island lifestyle. The building features light natural tones, and the interior spaces flow smoothly into the outdoor areas, creating a sense of connection with the surrounding environment and sea views. Key features: – All apartments include balconies, panoramic glazing, and well-planned layouts with separate living and kitchen areas fitted with integrated appliances. – The complex includes landscaped gardens with different types of greenery, as well as areas for relaxation and прогулки. – Residents have access to an outdoor swimming pool for adults, a separate children’s pool, and a jacuzzi. For sports and fitness, there is a gym, an outdoor yoga area, and a jogging track. Families with children benefit from a dedicated playground and play areas. Location advantages The location of the complex provides convenient access to both the historic districts of Dubai and its business and tourist centers. Deira and Gold Souk can be reached in approximately 10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Business Bay are about 20 minutes away. Jumeirah Beach and La Mer can be reached in around 25 minutes, while Dubai Marina and JBR are approximately 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is about 15 minutes by car.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
School6 km
Shop500 m
Medical center3 km
Airport6 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More details

News

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog