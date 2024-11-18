Sea Cliff Residence by IMTIAZ

Description

Modern residential project Sea Cliff by Imtiaz is located on Dubai Islands and is inspired by coastal architecture and a calm island lifestyle. The building features light natural tones, and the interior spaces flow smoothly into the outdoor areas, creating a sense of connection with the surrounding environment and sea views. Key features: – All apartments include balconies, panoramic glazing, and well-planned layouts with separate living and kitchen areas fitted with integrated appliances. – The complex includes landscaped gardens with different types of greenery, as well as areas for relaxation and прогулки. – Residents have access to an outdoor swimming pool for adults, a separate children’s pool, and a jacuzzi. For sports and fitness, there is a gym, an outdoor yoga area, and a jogging track. Families with children benefit from a dedicated playground and play areas. Location advantages The location of the complex provides convenient access to both the historic districts of Dubai and its business and tourist centers. Deira and Gold Souk can be reached in approximately 10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Business Bay are about 20 minutes away. Jumeirah Beach and La Mer can be reached in around 25 minutes, while Dubai Marina and JBR are approximately 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is about 15 minutes by car.