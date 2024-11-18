Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai

Clients often can't decide which type of property is right for them to buy. This is where a property broker comes to the rescue. It is the specialist who should highlight all the nuances and help the investor make a step in the right direction. But what if the broker is not confident in his knowledge? Let's figure out together how a studio is better than an apartment and vice versa.





Usually, the difference in price between a studio and a one-bedroom apartment is small. In addition, these are the most popular types of accommodation purchased for investment. What kind of property to choose, and not to make a mistake?





Those cases when it is more favourable to buy a studio in Dubai

Many people in Russia are used to the fact that a studio 一 is a small space, often with inconvenient zoning. However, in the Emirates, such property is thought out to the smallest detail and is very comfortable to live in. Zones in a studio apartment in Dubai are perfectly integrated into the interior, combined with each other and have maximum functionality. A distinctive feature of such property 一 furnishing (which is quite common) and household appliances.









Future short-term rentals

If your client wants to rent out an apartment and earn money from it, it is better to buy a studio in a tourist, coastal or business area. Usually, people looking for holiday accommodation or short work trips prefer low-cost studios of a small size. Locations such as Dubai Marina, JVC, Business Bay, Jumeirah will be ideal for buying a property for short term rentals.





Quick resale

In tourist areas, studios are the fastest growing in value. If a one-bedroom apartment in the same location is 25% higher, it is profitable to invest in a studio. And after some time to resell more expensive.





Why is it favourable to buy a studio

Cost. Your client can buy a studio at a relatively low price and get full access to all the amenities of the residential complex.

Cheap cleaning and maintenance and minimal utility bills.

Good investment opportunities for customers with a small budget.





Top 3 studio apartments for your clients

Vitality by Segrex 一 an apartment complex located in the prestigious JVC neighbourhood. The main feature of the project is that all lots are delivered fully furnished. Therefore, after receiving the keys, the owner can rent out the apartment almost immediately, without losing potential income. An additional plus will be the developed internal infrastructure of the complex: swimming pool, gym, yoga studio, coffee shop, smart concierge system, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 601 905





99 Parkplace by Tabeer 一 a project located in the eco-friendly neighbourhood of JVC. All lots have designer interiors and are equipped with a kitchen with premium appliances. A bonus for owners 一 smart home system. On the territory of the residential complex you can find entertainment for all tastes. There are planned adult and children's swimming pools, open-air cinema, Jacuzzi, gym, etc. The drive to any key locations in Dubai (Dubai Marina, DubaiLand, etc.) will take from 15 to 30 minutes by car.

Handover: 4th quarter 2025

Price: from AED 685 099





Cove Edition I by Imtiaz is a unique residential development located in the DubaiLand neighbourhood. All lots are fully furnished. A charging station for electric cars is provided for residents and guests of the complex. The internal infrastructure is quite diverse: barbecue terrace, rooftop lounge area, spa area, swimming pool, gym, etc.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2026

Price: from AED 900 463





Those cases when it is more favourable to buy one bedroom apartments in Dubai

Long-term rentals

For those who are coming to Dubai for a long term stay, a studio space may seem small. People moving to the emirate for long term rentals generally prefer to stay away from the tourist areas, but not too far from the city centre. Apartments in a well-planned bedroom location are ideal for a comfortable life.

By the way, if your client chooses a property in a premium-class residential complex, its tenants will also be able to benefit from maintenance and a set of additional services and facilities.





Quick resale

One-bedroom apartments located in a popular neighbourhood are also a profitable investment. However, there is one small condition: this property must be more expensive than a studio in a similar location by a maximum of 20-25%. If the amount exceeds a certain level 一 it will be more difficult to resell the apartment.





Top 3 apartments for your clients

Dubai Harbour Residences by H&H 一 an elegant residential complex located on the Persian Gulf. All apartments feature panoramic windows, balconies and high ceilings. Access to a private beach 一 an ideal bonus for owners. The internal infrastructure of the complex will include an infinity pool, gym, yoga area, sauna, and more.

Handover: 4th quarter 2027

Price: from AED 3 883 523





Luma Park Views by Town 一 a project located in the modern neighbourhood of JVC. The apartments are provided with clean finishes and fully equipped kitchens. All lots are equipped with balconies that offer picturesque views of the green parks. Inside the complex there will be several swimming pools, gym, landscaped gardens, cafes, etc.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 207 296





Electra by Acube 一 is an innovative project that will give owners an exclusive lifestyle. Residents, without leaving the complex, will be able to enjoy recreation at a private pool, entertainment in the water park, classes in the gym, and watching movies in their own cinema. Bonus 一 equipping all apartments with ‘smart home’ system.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 382 097