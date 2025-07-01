Catalog
Segrex Development

A large promising company with 12 completed projects in its portfolio. A reliable real estate developer with 9 years of experience in the UAE. Since 1995 it has been part of Segrex Family Holding, specializing in full cycle construction projects.


Advantages of Segrex Development:

- proactive and collaborative

- dedication

- team spirit

- focus on success


Segrex Development is a developer that undertakes all stages of project realization: from conceptualization and planning to construction and successful completion.

3 offers
Stonehenge Residences
Stonehenge Residences
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Lolow Road, 91
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperSegrex Development
Total areafrom 75 m² to 232 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 75 m²from 1 211 687 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 217 m²from 2 194 988 AED
from 1 211 687 AEDfrom 10 107 AED/m²
Vitality by Segrex
Vitality by Segrex
Tuscan Residence Arezzo 2, Damac Tuscan Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperSegrex Development
Total areafrom 39 m² to 94 m²
Down payment5%
Studiofrom 39 m²from 740 983 AED
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 1 148 760 AED
from 740 983 AEDfrom 14 083 AED/m²
Stonehenge 2 by Segrex
Stonehenge 2 by Segrex
93/1, 26 Street, District JVC 15, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperSegrex Development
Total areafrom 41 m² to 244 m²
Down payment5%
Studiofrom 41 m²from 813 997 AED
1 bedroomfrom 71 m²from 1 134 839 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 217 m²from 2 127 198 AED
from 813 997 AEDfrom 9 795 AED/m²
