A large promising company with 12 completed projects in its portfolio. A reliable real estate developer with 9 years of experience in the UAE. Since 1995 it has been part of Segrex Family Holding, specializing in full cycle construction projects.





Advantages of Segrex Development:

- proactive and collaborative

- dedication

- team spirit

- focus on success





Segrex Development is a developer that undertakes all stages of project realization: from conceptualization and planning to construction and successful completion.