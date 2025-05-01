UAE
182 projects
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperH&H Development
Total areafrom 83 m² to 556 m²
Down payment5%
from 2 279 685 AED
Iconic Tower by Mered
Iconic Tower by Mered
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperMered Group
Total areafrom 80 m² to 220 m²
Down payment5%
from 2 555 477 AED
Nikki Beach Residences
Nikki Beach Residences
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 79 m² to 557 m²
Down payment10%
from 1 848 300 AED
Waterside by LIV
Waterside by LIV
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 70 m² to 640 m²
Down payment10%
from 2 350 000 AED
Rise Residences by S&S
Rise Residences by S&S
Completion dateQ2 2025
DeveloperS&S Developments
Total areafrom 36 m² to 128 m²
Down payment10%
from 546 690 AED
Golf Vista Heights by London Gate
Golf Vista Heights by London Gate
Completion dateQ2 2025
DeveloperLondon Gate
Total areafrom 58 m² to 125 m²
Down payment20%
from 715 000 AED
Utopia by Damac
Utopia by Damac
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 991 m² to 2806 m²
Down payment20%
from 18 087 000 AED
Hyde Walk by Imtiaz
Hyde Walk by Imtiaz
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 35 m² to 90 m²
Down payment20%
from 1 000 000 AED
One River Point
One River Point
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 45 m² to 222 m²
Down payment20%
from 1 482 828 AED
