UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Sign up
Sign in
Property type
Number of br-s
Price
Area
City
More filters
Smart filters
no filters are set
182 projects
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 83 m² to 556 m²
Down payment
5%
from 2 279 685
AED
Get commission
Iconic Tower by Mered
Completion date
Q3 2027
Developer
Mered Group
Total area
from 80 m² to 220 m²
Down payment
5%
from 2 555 477
AED
Get commission
Nikki Beach Residences
Completion date
Q1 2028
Developer
Aldar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 79 m² to 557 m²
Down payment
10%
from 1 848 300
AED
Get commission
Waterside by LIV
Completion date
Q3 2025
Developer
LIV Real Estate Development
Total area
from 70 m² to 640 m²
Down payment
10%
from 2 350 000
AED
Get commission
Rise Residences by S&S
Completion date
Q2 2025
Developer
S&S Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 128 m²
Down payment
10%
from 546 690
AED
Get commission
Golf Vista Heights by London Gate
Completion date
Q2 2025
Developer
London Gate
Total area
from 58 m² to 125 m²
Down payment
20%
from 715 000
AED
Get commission
Utopia by Damac
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 991 m² to 2806 m²
Down payment
20%
from 18 087 000
AED
Get commission
Hyde Walk by Imtiaz
Completion date
Q3 2025
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 90 m²
Down payment
20%
from 1 000 000
AED
Get commission
One River Point
Completion date
Q2 2027
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 45 m² to 222 m²
Down payment
20%
from 1 482 828
AED
Get commission
Show more
Catalog
Draw the area