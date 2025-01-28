Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesArlington Park 2 by Majid

Arlington Park 2 by Majid

19/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Majid Developments
Total area
from 31 m² to 100 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 166 077 $from 4 701 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31
166 077
5 211
1 bedroom
56
266 812
4 701
2 bedrooms
75
367 547
4 896
3 bedrooms
100
481 895
4 816
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Oasis of peace and quiet amid the bustling metropolis in DLRC. Clean lines on the facade, spacious balconies, and multi-level landscaping give the Arlington Park 2 residential complex an atmosphere of lightness and sophistication. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with built-in appliances are designed in the spirit of classic sophistication — rich materials, subtle accents, and a balanced color palette. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, sauna, garden with walking paths, barbecue terrace, billiards, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is located in a community with a developed road network between two major highways, Emirates Road and Al Ain Road. Educational institutions are within a 3-minute radius. Silicon Central Mall is 7 minutes away, IMG World of Adventures is 10 minutes away, and Global Village is 15 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is also 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
19/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
High school1 km
Shop120 m
Medical center1 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

News about project

  1. 5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know
    5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know28.01.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog