Vasily FetisovManaging partner of the Housebook project in the UAE
- Over 25 years of experience in real estate
- International expert
- Venture capitalist
“The United Arab Emirates today are the largest international real estate market with an annual turnover of about $200 billion, reliable legislation to protect private investors, transparent regulations for brokers and a high share of agency transactions (up to 85%). All this together allows real estate agents and referrals to earn good money in this market, working even remotely, attracting buyers and investors. I invite you to personally evaluate the quality of our team's service and make a deal in the UAE real estate market!“
Broker's commission options
- Our managers will select the property according to your client's request
- We take care of all communications with the client and the developer
- Fixed uniqueness of the client in the Housebook system
- We will solve all legal issues and help with the transfer of funds
- You will receive 50% of the commission paid by the developer, with minimal personal involvement
- Communication with the developer and assistance in the transaction processing is on us
- You'll receive 70% of the developer's commission from the transaction
Our team UAE
Vasilii FetisovCEO
Daria OsipovaHead of partnership department
Svetlana GusevaManager of partnerships
Alevtina KapustinaManager of partnerships
Our partners
