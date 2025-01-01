Catalog
Vasily FetisovManaging partner of the Housebook project in the UAE
  • Over 25 years of experience in real estate
  • International expert
  • Venture capitalist

“The United Arab Emirates today are the largest international real estate market with an annual turnover of about $200 billion, reliable legislation to protect private investors, transparent regulations for brokers and a high share of agency transactions (up to 85%). All this together allows real estate agents and referrals to earn good money in this market, working even remotely, attracting buyers and investors. I invite you to personally evaluate the quality of our team's service and make a deal in the UAE real estate market!“

Broker's commission options

    Selection
    Selection
    • Our managers will select the property according to your client's request
    • We take care of all communications with the client and the developer
    • Fixed uniqueness of the client in the Housebook system
    • We will solve all legal issues and help with the transfer of funds
    • You will receive 50% of the commission paid by the developer, with minimal personal involvement
    Selection
    Reservation
    • Fixed uniqueness of the client in the Housebook system
    • Communication with the developer and assistance in the transaction processing is on us
    • You'll receive 70% of the developer's commission from the transaction

Our team UAE

Vasilii Fetisov

Vasilii Fetisov

CEO
Daria Osipova

Daria Osipova

Head of partnership department
Svetlana Guseva

Svetlana Guseva

Manager of partnerships
Alevtina Kapustina

Alevtina Kapustina

Manager of partnerships

Our partners

