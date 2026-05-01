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Platform for Real Estate Agents

Earn on remote sale of real estate in the UAE

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Commercial License 1128098
You present a client to our managers
They select a unit, handle the paperwork, and conduct the deal
You receive a commission fee

Benefits

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Work under the Housebook licenseThere's no need to obtain a brokerage card or open a bank account
Gain access to the catalog of international real estateThere is no need to sign contracts with developers
Receive a commission fee starting from 50%Our brokers will assist with the selection and completion of the deal

For whom

Real Estate AgenciesReceive increased rewards
Private realtorsOpen an international direction
InvestorsReceive guaranteed profit by investing in international real estate
BloggersMonetize your audience

Presales

  1. Avior
    Avior
    DeveloperAcube
    Bedroomsfrom 1 to 6
    Total areafrom 95 m² to 1358 m²
    from 1 058 062 $
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  1. Exclusive combo: keys this autumn + 3 years posthandover with no %

    Exclusive combo: keys this autumn + 3 years posthandover with no %

    Prestigious Royal Regency complex in the heart of Business Bay. Live comfortably close to all central locations of Dubai. Pool with views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal. Special offer valid till May!
    Select an apartment
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Popular projects

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  1. Radiant Terrace
    Radiant Terrace
    Pixel Tower 5, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ3 2029
    DeveloperRadiant Real Estate
    Total areafrom 49 m² to 352 m²
    Down Payment5%
    from 247 515 $from 4 103 $/m²
  2. Raw District by Imtiaz
    Raw District by Imtiaz
    1, The Galleriea 4 Street, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2029
    DeveloperImtiaz Developments
    Total areafrom 35 m² to 130 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 181 348 $from 3 978 $/m²
  3. Arancia Yards 2 by Beyond
    Arancia Yards 2 by Beyond
    6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2029
    DeveloperBeyond Properties
    Total areafrom 69 m² to 157 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 326 753 $from 4 688 $/m²
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Developers

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  1. Damac Properties

    Damac Properties

    The developer of premium property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002.

  2. Sobha Realty

    Sobha Realty

    One of the biggest development companies in the UAE, building premium real estate. Established in 1976.

  3. Danube Properties

    Danube Properties

    One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer offers both elite and more affordable real estate.

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Popular Areas

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  1. Al Marjan Island
    Ras Al Khaimah

    Al Marjan Island

    Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.

  2. Dubai Marina
    Dubai

    Dubai Marina

    One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.

  3. Yas Island
    Abu Dhabi

    Yas Island

    Yas Island is a man-made island in the eastern part of Abu Dhabi. It has all the necessary infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for tourists, expats, investors, young couples with children.

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Featured Videos

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News

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  1. UAE Property Taxes: Buying, Selling, and Renting
    UAE Property Taxes: Buying, Selling, and Renting01.08.2026
  2. Branded Residences in the UAE: Features, Benefits, and Investment Potential
    Branded Residences in the UAE: Features, Benefits, and Investment Potential26.06.2026
  3. Changes to Dubai's visa laws in 2026
    Changes to Dubai's visa laws in 202615.05.2026
  4. Crypto Investor – Buyer Profile No. 5
    Crypto Investor – Buyer Profile No. 506.05.2026
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