Platform for Real Estate Agents

Search among 182 projects
Benefits of partnering with Housebook
One of the highest commissions for partners in the market - up to 85%
Transparent process at all stages of the transaction and commission payment
Assistance in selection and support
Access to a verified and up-to-date database of properties
Ability to reserve properties during pre-sale
No subscription fees for using the service
Ability to close deals remotely
High quality of services and consultations provided
Popular projects
320 Riverside Crescent
Completion date
Q3 2027
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 62 m² to 166 m²
Down payment
20%
from 1 560 941
AED
Get commission
Ellington Views
Completion date
Q1 2027
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 99 m² to 211 m²
Down payment
20%
from 2 235 828
AED
Get commission
340 Riverside Crescent
Completion date
Q4 2027
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 46 m² to 115 m²
Down payment
20%
from 1 204 344
AED
Get commission
330 Riverside Crescent
Completion date
Q2 2027
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 65 m² to 95 m²
Down payment
20%
from 1 572 564
AED
Get commission
Iconic Tower by Mered
Completion date
Q3 2027
Developer
Mered Group
Total area
from 80 m² to 220 m²
Down payment
5%
from 2 555 477
AED
Get commission
Sobha Verde
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 81 m² to 185 m²
Down payment
20%
from 1 922 974
AED
Get commission
Azizi Grand
Completion date
Q4 2023
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 117 m²
Down payment
40%
from 568 800
AED
Get commission
Chic Tower
Completion date
Q1 2026
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 86 m² to 177 m²
Down payment
20%
from 2 328 000
AED
Get commission
Cape Hayat
Completion date
Q2 2026
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 90 m² to 159 m²
Down payment
10%
from 1 562 000
AED
Get commission
Start a real estate agency in Dubai
Done. Quick launch. Connect to the entire database of new buildings in Dubai
Learn more
New residential complexes
Waterside by LIV
Completion date
Q3 2025
Developer
LIV Real Estate Development
Total area
from 70 m² to 640 m²
Down payment
10%
from 2 350 000
AED
Get commission
Golf Vista Heights by London Gate
Completion date
Q2 2025
Developer
London Gate
Total area
from 58 m² to 125 m²
Down payment
20%
from 715 000
AED
Get commission
Rise Residences by S&S
Completion date
Q2 2025
Developer
S&S Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 128 m²
Down payment
10%
from 546 690
AED
Get commission
Utopia by Damac
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 991 m² to 2806 m²
Down payment
20%
from 18 087 000
AED
Get commission
Marbella Resort Hotel by The Heart of Europe
Completion date
Q4 2025
Developer
The Heart of Europe
Total area
from 35 m² to 44 m²
Down payment
–
from 2 329 931
AED
Get commission
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 83 m² to 556 m²
Down payment
5%
from 2 279 685
AED
Get commission
One River Point
Completion date
Q2 2027
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 45 m² to 222 m²
Down payment
20%
from 1 482 828
AED
Get commission
Hyde Walk by Imtiaz
Completion date
Q3 2025
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 90 m²
Down payment
20%
from 1 000 000
AED
Get commission
Iconic Tower by Mered
Completion date
Q3 2027
Developer
Mered Group
Total area
from 80 m² to 220 m²
Down payment
5%
from 2 555 477
AED
Get commission
News
View all news
Year in Review 2023. Landmark events in the world of real estate in the UAE
22.12.2023
Top real estate terms that a broker working in Dubai needs to know
20.12.2023
A detailed guide to the Dubai Marina area
19.12.2023
A detailed guide to the Business Bay area in Dubai
15.12.2023
