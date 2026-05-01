Platform for Real Estate Agents

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- Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan Island
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
- Dubai
Dubai Marina
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
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