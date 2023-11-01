Catalog
Danube Properties

One of the largest companies in the UAE market, established in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards during these years.


What Danube Properties is popular:

Affordable property prices;

Successful projects;

Excellent quality of construction materials;

Non-standard architectural solutions;

Flexible payment options.


The developer is a division of Danube Group, a well-known company in Dubai. The developer offers customers both elite and affordable property options.


11 offers
DIAMONDZ by Danube
DIAMONDZ by Danube
Corporate Tower, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 38 m² to 183 m²
Down payment10%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 1 141 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 1 768 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 2 525 000 AED
2 more
from 1 141 000 AEDfrom 23 830 AED/m²
GEMZ by Danube
GEMZ by Danube
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, Al Furjan Villas, 82
Completion dateQ1 2025
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 133 m² to 133 m²
Down payment
2 bedroomsfrom 133 m²from 1 865 000 AED
from 1 865 000 AEDfrom 13 992 AED/m²
Eleganz
Eleganz
82, Dana Road, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2023
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 92 m² to 243 m²
Down payment
1 bedroomfrom 92 m²from 1 612 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 150 m²from 2 759 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 243 m²from 4 568 000 AED
from 1 612 000 AEDfrom 14 020 AED/m²
Elitz 2
Elitz 2
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Kaheel Boulevard, 47
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 69 m² to 138 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 1 200 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 98 m²from 1 508 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 138 m²from 2 282 000 AED
from 1 200 000 AEDfrom 15 182 AED/m²
Opalz
Opalz
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 2, Umm Suqeim Street, 2A
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 188 m² to 319 m²
Down payment
2 bedroomsfrom 188 m²from 2 357 000 AED
from 2 357 000 AEDfrom 9 614 AED/m²
Bayz 101 by Danube
Bayz 101 by Danube
MBK Tower Parking, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2028
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 69 m² to 140 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 2 164 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 89 m²from 2 826 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 138 m²from 4 460 000 AED
from 2 164 000 AEDfrom 30 923 AED/m²
Fashionz by Danube
Fashionz by Danube
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, JVT District 4, D46 Street, 1
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 76 m² to 136 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 76 m²from 1 334 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 99 m²from 1 676 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 136 m²from 2 420 000 AED
from 1 334 000 AEDfrom 16 859 AED/m²
Viewz by Danube & Aston Martin
Viewz by Danube & Aston Martin
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Cluster L, L3
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 234 m² to 535 m²
Down payment10%
3 bedroomsfrom 234 m²from 6 325 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 297 m²from 8 336 000 AED
5 bedroomsfrom 535 m²from 15 054 000 AED
from 6 325 000 AEDfrom 26 964 AED/m²
Oceanz
Oceanz
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 39 m² to 85 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 39 m²from 1 186 000 AED
from 1 186 000 AEDfrom 26 332 AED/m²
Elitz 3
Elitz 3
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Mayar Boulevard, 5C
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 71 m² to 141 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 71 m²from 1 241 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 1 688 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 141 m²from 2 407 000 AED
from 1 241 000 AEDfrom 16 473 AED/m²
Sportz
Sportz
Wimbledon Tower, West Gate Apartments, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 77 m² to 101 m²
Down payment
2 bedroomsfrom 77 m²from 1 211 000 AED
from 1 211 000 AEDfrom 15 562 AED/m²
