One of the largest companies in the UAE market, established in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards during these years.





What Danube Properties is popular:

Affordable property prices;

Successful projects;

Excellent quality of construction materials;

Non-standard architectural solutions;

Flexible payment options.





The developer is a division of Danube Group, a well-known company in Dubai. The developer offers customers both elite and affordable property options.



