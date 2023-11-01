Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 38 m² to 183 m²
Down payment10%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 1 141 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 69 m²from 1 768 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 2 525 000 AED
One of the largest companies in the UAE market, established in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards during these years.
What Danube Properties is popular:
Affordable property prices;
Successful projects;
Excellent quality of construction materials;
Non-standard architectural solutions;
Flexible payment options.
The developer is a division of Danube Group, a well-known company in Dubai. The developer offers customers both elite and affordable property options.