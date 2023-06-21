UAE
Fashionz by Danube

Fashionz by Danube

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, JVT District 4, D46 Street, 1
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 40 m² to 109 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price863 000 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%86 300 AED
Registration of the contract
4%34520 AED
Before the completion date
55%474 650 AED
Post-Handover
35%302 050 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Sales launchQ2 2023
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 863 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school900 m
Shop500 m
Sea9 km

About project

The modern FashionTV-branded project introduces a new lifestyle concept from haute couture. Live in the popular Jumeirah Village Triangle area and enjoy exceptional international-level amenities. The complex offers 790 branded studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Various layout formats are available to ensure maximum comfort for each resident. All lots are designed to meet the needs of future buyers.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to children's and adult pools, a terrace, meditation areas, jacuzzi, lounge, multifunctional court, treadmill, gym, rooftop open area, pergola, Japanese garden, ice rink, beauty salon, business center, game room, BBQ area, outdoor cinema, children's playground, and table tennis. Sunmarke School and Arcadia School, Favourite Supermarket JVT, JVT Community Park, and Lincoln's Garden are all within walking distance. Near the main attractions Nearby attractions include Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Jumeirah Beach, all reachable within 15-20 minutes by car. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located nearby – a true paradise styled like a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with its well-groomed lawns, exotic plants and gardens. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
40 - 49
863 000 - 961 000
19 516 - 22 591
1 bedroom
70 - 81
1 355 000 - 1 617 000
17 149 - 20 573
2 bedrooms
99 - 109
1 703 000 - 2 008 000
16 373 - 19 214

Infrastructure

