Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai?

We understand that the question of obtaining a driving license is not directly related to real estate. However, many clients ask their brokers this question, especially when they are planning to buy an apartment for living. Usually, while choosing the area of the future housing, the client thinks about the comfort of movement. And if public transportation in the proposed location is poorly developed, a personal car and driver's license become not a bliss, but a necessity.





To help your clients, we have prepared clear instructions. Pass it on to those who are planning to get a license in Dubai!





Step 1: Make sure you meet the right requirements

Firstly, age is important: the person applying for a license must be at least 18 years old to drive a passenger car, and 17 for a motorcycle.

Secondly, it is necessary to have a UAE resident visa. Unfortunately, a tourist visa is not suitable for this purpose.

Thirdly, you need to pass a medical examination, which includes an eye test.





Step 2: Open a driving record with the RTA 一 Dubai Roads and Transport Authority

You will have to visit any of the RTA accredited centers such as Emirates Driving Institute or Dubai Driving Center and bring the following documents:

passport (original and copy);

Resident Visa (original and copy);

Emirates ID (original and copy);

4-6 photographs;

medical examination results.





After submitting your documents, you will be asked to take a theory course (driving theory), which can be studied either face-to-face or online. It covers all the necessary aspects of safe driving, including the rules of the road, learning about road signs and general safety principles.





The final stage 一 passing the theory test. It takes place at the RTA and consists of questions that test your knowledge of traffic rules.





Important: If you fail, you will have the opportunity to retake the exam, so don't worry if you don't pass the first time.









Step 3: Take the practical training

The next step 一 sign up for practical lessons. First, choose an instructor and determine with him or her the number of lessons you need (usually depends on your driving experience).





Take a practice session. The instructor will teach you how to drive in various road conditions. Most often, lessons include maneuvers, parking, driving on highways, etc.





Step 4: Passing the Driving Tests

Before you go to the RTA, you will have to take an in-house practical exam at the training center. This practice test will help you assess your readiness and identify any weaknesses.





Then you will take the real RTA test. Here your driving skills will be assessed in real road conditions, your ability to navigate through traffic and follow traffic rules.





The RTA exam consists of several parts:

Yard Test : this part takes place on a special site and tests the skills of parking, turning and other maneuvers necessary for confident driving in the city.

Road Test : this part of the test is conducted on public roads and assesses safe driving skills in real traffic conditions.





Once you have successfully passed all the previous stages, you will be asked to take the Final Test. This usually covers both theory and practice and is designed to ensure that you are fully prepared to drive on your own.





Step 5: Getting your driver's license:

After passing all practical exams, you will be issued a temporary license. This will allow you to drive legally in Dubai while the permanent license is being issued.





The next step is to pay all the necessary fees. Check the exact amount with the RTA or your driving school.





The final step is to get your permanent driver's license. The document will be mailed to the specified address or issued at the RTA.





Frequently Asked Questions Instead of Conclusion

How much does it cost to get a driver's license in Dubai? The cost of obtaining a license depends on many factors, including the chosen training center, number of lessons, retakes, etc. The approximate amount is from 4500 to 7000 AED. Will a Russian driver's license work? Unfortunately, you cannot drive in the UAE with a Russian license or exchange it for a local one. What language will the training be in? Theoretical exams and lessons may be available in different languages (English, Arabic, Russian and others). How long will it take to obtain a license? The process usually takes a few weeks to a few months, depending on your preparation and training schedule.





