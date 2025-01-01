Catalog
Maison Elysee 1&2 by Pantheon

1/2, 7th Street, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Pantheon Properties LTD
Total area
from 36 m² to 66 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 723 900 AEDfrom 16 608 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Installment period
35 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings2
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
36 – 37
723 900 – 744 900
19 719 – 19 769
1 bedroom
60 – 66
1 059 900 – 1 109 900
16 608 – 17 644
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Two exquisite residential towers in one of Dubai's most sought-after neighborhoods, Jumeirah Village Circle. Maison Elysee 1&2 is a perfect balance of elegance and practicality, innovative technology and quality materials that provide style and comfort. Here, architectural splendor blends with thoughtful design to create an environment that inspires and allows you to thrive in today's world. Key features - Finished apartments in light beige tones, large windows and open balconies that flood the house with sunlight. - All lots are equipped with an intelligent “Smart Home” system that allows you to control lighting, climate and other functions with just a few touches. - On-site amenities include gym, yoga space, basketball and playgrounds, padel tennis, separate pools for children and adults, BBQ terrace, outdoor movie theater, cabanas, lounge area, and more. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the biggest highways in the Emirate. It will take 15 minutes to reach the Mall of the Emirates, 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and Expo 2020. Popular locations Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
1/2, 7th Street, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school850 m
Shop550 m
Medical center2 km
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
