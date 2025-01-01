Maison Elysee 1&2 by Pantheon

Description

Two exquisite residential towers in one of Dubai's most sought-after neighborhoods, Jumeirah Village Circle. Maison Elysee 1&2 is a perfect balance of elegance and practicality, innovative technology and quality materials that provide style and comfort. Here, architectural splendor blends with thoughtful design to create an environment that inspires and allows you to thrive in today's world. Key features - Finished apartments in light beige tones, large windows and open balconies that flood the house with sunlight. - All lots are equipped with an intelligent “Smart Home” system that allows you to control lighting, climate and other functions with just a few touches. - On-site amenities include gym, yoga space, basketball and playgrounds, padel tennis, separate pools for children and adults, BBQ terrace, outdoor movie theater, cabanas, lounge area, and more. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the biggest highways in the Emirate. It will take 15 minutes to reach the Mall of the Emirates, 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and Expo 2020. Popular locations Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.