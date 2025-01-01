Pantheon Properties LTD

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperPantheon Properties LTD
Total areafrom 62 m² to 138 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 62 m²from 1 099 900 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 75 m²from 1 449 900 AED
A reliable developer that delivers projects ahead of schedule. The company is committed to transforming neighborhoods by creating luxurious yet affordable residences. Synonymous with innovative development in the UAE.
Advantages of Pantheon Development:
- ideal location;
- innovative approach;
- modern design;
- reasonable prices.
Pantheon Development is committed to making comfortable living a reality for a wide audience, ensuring that the developer's projects enrich the lives of both residents and the entire community.