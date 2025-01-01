Pantheon Properties LTD

Catalog
A reliable developer that delivers projects ahead of schedule. The company is committed to transforming neighborhoods by creating luxurious yet affordable residences. Synonymous with innovative development in the UAE. 


Advantages of Pantheon Development:

- ideal location;

- innovative approach; 

- modern design; 

- reasonable prices.


Pantheon Development is committed to making comfortable living a reality for a wide audience, ensuring that the developer's projects enrich the lives of both residents and the entire community.

One RAK Central by Pantheon
One RAK Central by Pantheon
69, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperPantheon Properties LTD
Total areafrom 62 m² to 138 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 62 m²from 1 099 900 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 75 m²from 1 449 900 AED
from 1 099 900 AEDfrom 14 425 AED/m²
Maison Elysee 1&2 by Pantheon
Maison Elysee 1&2 by Pantheon
1/2, 7th Street, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperPantheon Properties LTD
Total areafrom 37 m² to 66 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 37 m²from 723 900 AED
1 bedroomfrom 60 m²from 1 079 900 AED
from 723 900 AEDfrom 16 458 AED/m²
