Voxa by Pantheon

1, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Pantheon Properties
Total area
from 36 m² to 63 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 639 900 AEDfrom 17 775 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors29
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
36
639 900
17 775
1 bedroom
54
1 099 900
20 245
2 bedrooms
63
1 399 900
21 983
Project brochure

Description

An elegant residential tower in JVT. Voxa is a premium-class complex where graceful forms are combined with thoughtful functionality. This project is ideal for young professionals, families, and investors. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with premium finishes, built-in appliances from leading brands, panoramic windows, and well-thought-out layouts. — World-class infrastructure includes: swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a yoga platform, a gym, crossfit, a running track, mini-golf, an open-air cinema, coworking space, a barbecue area, and a pet park. — The ground floors of the club-style building will house shops, offices, and commercial premises, allowing residents to enjoy all necessary services without leaving the complex. Location Advantages The project is located in the rapidly developing community of Jumeirah Village Triangle, with excellent transport accessibility. Residents have convenient access to the city’s main highways — Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Arcadia British School, Sunmarke School, and Redwood Montessori Nursery are all within a 5-minute radius. Circle Mall is 4 minutes away, and Dubai Hills Mall can be reached in 15 minutes. Travel time to the iconic Dubai Marina district is 10 minutes, and to Downtown Dubai — 20 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

High school350 m
Shop1 km
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Pantheon Properties

A reliable developer that delivers projects ahead of schedule. The company is committed to transforming neighborhoods by creating luxurious yet affordable residences. Synonymous with innovative development in the UAE.
More

