UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes

Projects

Per page
No sorting
Property type
Number of br-s
Price
Area
City
no filters are set
182 offers
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island
15/2, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperH&H Development
Total areafrom 83 m² to 556 m²
Down payment5%
1 bedroomfrom 83 m²from 2 279 685 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 134 m²from 3 937 332 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 446 m²from 26 000 000 AED
4+from 556 m²from 18 183 853 AED
from 2 279 685 AEDfrom 27 144 AED/m²
Iconic Tower by Mered
Iconic Tower by Mered
Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperMered Group
Total areafrom 80 m² to 220 m²
Down payment5%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 2 555 477 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 4 236 025 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 214 m²from 10 327 544 AED
from 2 555 477 AEDfrom 31 785 AED/m²
Nikki Beach Residences
Nikki Beach Residences
Bab Al Bahr Fayrouz Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ1 2028
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 79 m² to 557 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 79 m²from 1 848 300 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 125 m²from 3 480 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 212 m²from 5 500 000 AED
4+from 456 m²from 11 804 234 AED
from 1 848 300 AEDfrom 23 287 AED/m²
Waterside by LIV
Waterside by LIV
La Verda Dubai Marina Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 70 m² to 640 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 70 m²from 2 350 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 109 m²from 3 450 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 161 m²from 5 100 000 AED
4+from 552 m²from 18 750 000 AED
from 2 350 000 AEDfrom 31 471 AED/m²
Rise Residences by S&S
Rise Residences by S&S
18/1, Dana Road, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2025
DeveloperS&S Developments
Total areafrom 36 m² to 128 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 60 m²from 752 902 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 1 204 124 AED
Studiosfrom 36 m²from 546 690 AED
from 546 690 AEDfrom 9 835 AED/m²
Golf Vista Heights by London Gate
Golf Vista Heights by London Gate
Uniestate Sports Tower, Hub Golf View Apartments, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2025
DeveloperLondon Gate
Total areafrom 58 m² to 125 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 58 m²from 715 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 1 135 000 AED
from 715 000 AEDfrom 9 611 AED/m²
Utopia by Damac
Utopia by Damac
140, 103rd Street, Al Hebiah 3, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 991 m² to 2806 m²
Down payment20%
4+from 991 m²from 18 087 000 AED
from 18 087 000 AEDfrom 13 241 AED/m²
Hyde Walk by Imtiaz
Hyde Walk by Imtiaz
Eden House, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 35 m² to 90 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 72 m²from 1 799 000 AED
Studiosfrom 35 m²from 1 000 000 AED
from 1 000 000 AEDfrom 20 502 AED/m²
One River Point
One River Point
57/2, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 45 m² to 222 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 89 m²from 2 782 828 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 134 m²from 3 582 828 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 222 m²from 6 982 828 AED
Studiosfrom 45 m²from 1 482 828 AED
from 1 482 828 AEDfrom 26 636 AED/m²
Aqua Dimore
Aqua Dimore
Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperVincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total areafrom 41 m² to 43 m²
Down payment20%
Studiosfrom 41 m²from 745 000 AED
from 745 000 AEDfrom 17 138 AED/m²
Vela Viento
Vela Viento
35/2E, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperOmniyat Properties
Total areafrom 369 m² to 748 m²
Down payment5%
2 bedroomsfrom 369 m²from 22 388 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 380 m²from 24 360 000 AED
4+from 748 m²from 61 452 000 AED
from 22 388 000 AEDfrom 60 671 AED/m²
Anantara Residences (Secondary Sale)
Anantara Residences (Secondary Sale)
Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ1 2016
DeveloperSeven Tides International
Total areafrom 62 m² to 266 m²
Down payment
1 bedroomfrom 107 m²from 3 350 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 141 m²from 3 250 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 164 m²from 5 250 000 AED
Studiosfrom 62 m²from 1 800 000 AED
from 1 800 000 AEDfrom 22 970 AED/m²
Rosso Bay Residences
Rosso Bay Residences
Bab Al Bahr Kahraman Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ4 2028
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 74 m² to 3443 m²
Down payment5%
1 bedroomfrom 74 m²from 1 569 900 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 1345 m²from 2 630 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 2152 m²from 3 820 000 AED
4+from 3443 m²from 6 111 645 AED
from 1 569 900 AEDfrom 1 741 AED/m²
VYB
VYB
Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperGinco Properties L.L.C
Total areafrom 60 m² to 85 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 60 m²from 1 280 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 85 m²from 1 725 000 AED
from 1 280 000 AEDfrom 20 292 AED/m²
District One West
District One West
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Quoz 2
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 1932 m² to 1932 m²
Down payment20%
4+from 1932 m²from 57 670 000 AED
from 57 670 000 AEDfrom 29 848 AED/m²
The Autograph X Series
The Autograph X Series
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 19 Street, 1/2
Completion dateQ1 2024
DeveloperGreen Properties Development
Total areafrom 236 m² to 242 m²
Down payment35%
3 bedroomsfrom 236 m²from 3 750 819 AED
from 3 750 819 AEDfrom 15 439 AED/m²
123...101112