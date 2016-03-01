UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Sign up
Sign in
Home
-
Residential complexes
Projects
Go to map
Per page
16
32
64
No sorting
Property type
Number of br-s
Price
Area
City
More filters
Smart filters
no filters are set
182 offers
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island
15/2, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 83 m² to 556 m²
Down payment
5%
1 bedroom
from 83 m²
from 2 279 685
AED
2 bedrooms
from 134 m²
from 3 937 332
AED
3 bedrooms
from 446 m²
from 26 000 000
AED
4+
from 556 m²
from 18 183 853
AED
from 2 279 685
AED
from 27 144
AED
/m²
Get commission
Iconic Tower by Mered
Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q3 2027
Developer
Mered Group
Total area
from 80 m² to 220 m²
Down payment
5%
1 bedroom
from 80 m²
from 2 555 477
AED
2 bedrooms
from 118 m²
from 4 236 025
AED
3 bedrooms
from 214 m²
from 10 327 544
AED
from 2 555 477
AED
from 31 785
AED
/m²
Get commission
Nikki Beach Residences
Bab Al Bahr Fayrouz Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q1 2028
Developer
Aldar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 79 m² to 557 m²
Down payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 79 m²
from 1 848 300
AED
2 bedrooms
from 125 m²
from 3 480 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 212 m²
from 5 500 000
AED
4+
from 456 m²
from 11 804 234
AED
from 1 848 300
AED
from 23 287
AED
/m²
Get commission
Waterside by LIV
La Verda Dubai Marina Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q3 2025
Developer
LIV Real Estate Development
Total area
from 70 m² to 640 m²
Down payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 70 m²
from 2 350 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 109 m²
from 3 450 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 161 m²
from 5 100 000
AED
4+
from 552 m²
from 18 750 000
AED
from 2 350 000
AED
from 31 471
AED
/m²
Get commission
Rise Residences by S&S
18/1, Dana Road, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q2 2025
Developer
S&S Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 128 m²
Down payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 60 m²
from 752 902
AED
2 bedrooms
from 102 m²
from 1 204 124
AED
Studios
from 36 m²
from 546 690
AED
from 546 690
AED
from 9 835
AED
/m²
Get commission
Golf Vista Heights by London Gate
Uniestate Sports Tower, Hub Golf View Apartments, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q2 2025
Developer
London Gate
Total area
from 58 m² to 125 m²
Down payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 58 m²
from 715 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 118 m²
from 1 135 000
AED
from 715 000
AED
from 9 611
AED
/m²
Get commission
Utopia by Damac
140, 103rd Street, Al Hebiah 3, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 991 m² to 2806 m²
Down payment
20%
4+
from 991 m²
from 18 087 000
AED
from 18 087 000
AED
from 13 241
AED
/m²
Get commission
Hyde Walk by Imtiaz
Eden House, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q3 2025
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 90 m²
Down payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 72 m²
from 1 799 000
AED
Studios
from 35 m²
from 1 000 000
AED
from 1 000 000
AED
from 20 502
AED
/m²
Get commission
One River Point
57/2, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q2 2027
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 45 m² to 222 m²
Down payment
20%
1 bedroom
from 89 m²
from 2 782 828
AED
2 bedrooms
from 134 m²
from 3 582 828
AED
3 bedrooms
from 222 m²
from 6 982 828
AED
Studios
from 45 m²
from 1 482 828
AED
from 1 482 828
AED
from 26 636
AED
/m²
Get commission
Aqua Dimore
Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 41 m² to 43 m²
Down payment
20%
Studios
from 41 m²
from 745 000
AED
from 745 000
AED
from 17 138
AED
/m²
Get commission
Vela Viento
35/2E, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q3 2027
Developer
Omniyat Properties
Total area
from 369 m² to 748 m²
Down payment
5%
2 bedrooms
from 369 m²
from 22 388 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 380 m²
from 24 360 000
AED
4+
from 748 m²
from 61 452 000
AED
from 22 388 000
AED
from 60 671
AED
/m²
Get commission
Anantara Residences (Secondary Sale)
Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q1 2016
Developer
Seven Tides International
Total area
from 62 m² to 266 m²
Down payment
–
1 bedroom
from 107 m²
from 3 350 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 141 m²
from 3 250 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 164 m²
from 5 250 000
AED
Studios
from 62 m²
from 1 800 000
AED
from 1 800 000
AED
from 22 970
AED
/m²
Get commission
Rosso Bay Residences
Bab Al Bahr Kahraman Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q4 2028
Developer
Aldar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 74 m² to 3443 m²
Down payment
5%
1 bedroom
from 74 m²
from 1 569 900
AED
2 bedrooms
from 1345 m²
from 2 630 000
AED
3 bedrooms
from 2152 m²
from 3 820 000
AED
4+
from 3443 m²
from 6 111 645
AED
from 1 569 900
AED
from 1 741
AED
/m²
Get commission
VYB
Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion date
Q3 2025
Developer
Ginco Properties L.L.C
Total area
from 60 m² to 85 m²
Down payment
10%
1 bedroom
from 60 m²
from 1 280 000
AED
2 bedrooms
from 85 m²
from 1 725 000
AED
from 1 280 000
AED
from 20 292
AED
/m²
Get commission
District One West
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Quoz 2
Completion date
Q1 2027
Developer
Nakheel Properties
Total area
from 1932 m² to 1932 m²
Down payment
20%
4+
from 1932 m²
from 57 670 000
AED
from 57 670 000
AED
from 29 848
AED
/m²
Get commission
The Autograph X Series
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 19 Street, 1/2
Completion date
Q1 2024
Developer
Green Properties Development
Total area
from 236 m² to 242 m²
Down payment
35%
3 bedrooms
from 236 m²
from 3 750 819
AED
from 3 750 819
AED
from 15 439
AED
/m²
Get commission
1
2
3
...
10
11
12