Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesExotica by Al Marina

Exotica by Al Marina

1A, Adham Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Al Marina
Total area
from 55 m² to 127 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 286 081 $from 4 266 $/m²

Payment plan *

Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. Before Handover
    30%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
55 – 116
286 081 – 603 372
5 201
2 bedrooms
106 – 127
452 158 – 541 737
4 266
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

An elevated lifestyle in the very heart of Dubai. Exotica by Al Marina is an expression of contemporary architecture surrounded by the greenery of Jumeirah Village Circle, where every detail is crafted to create an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony. The project is ideally suited for both permanent living and investment purposes, thanks to its advantageous location and the district’s well-developed infrastructure. Key Features — The residences are designed in a minimalist style with modern elements and views of the park. The interiors feature sand and chocolate tones with cinnamon accents. The finishes include natural dark wood, light stone, and marble. Every apartment is equipped with a modular kitchen and a Smart Home system. — The clubhouse facilities include a fitness center, a temperature-controlled pool, a sauna, an open-air cinema, a billiards room, a children’s play area, a barbecue zone, a zen garden, and a lounge. Location Advantages The residential tower is located in Jumeirah Village Circle — one of the greenest communities with numerous shops, promenades, schools, and convenient access to Al Khail Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall, JSS International School, and Dubai Hills Mall are reachable within 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is accessible within 25 minutes.

Location

On map
1A, Adham Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport85 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center91 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Catalog