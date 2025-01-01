Description

An elevated lifestyle in the very heart of Dubai. Exotica by Al Marina is an expression of contemporary architecture surrounded by the greenery of Jumeirah Village Circle, where every detail is crafted to create an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony. The project is ideally suited for both permanent living and investment purposes, thanks to its advantageous location and the district’s well-developed infrastructure. Key Features — The residences are designed in a minimalist style with modern elements and views of the park. The interiors feature sand and chocolate tones with cinnamon accents. The finishes include natural dark wood, light stone, and marble. Every apartment is equipped with a modular kitchen and a Smart Home system. — The clubhouse facilities include a fitness center, a temperature-controlled pool, a sauna, an open-air cinema, a billiards room, a children’s play area, a barbecue zone, a zen garden, and a lounge. Location Advantages The residential tower is located in Jumeirah Village Circle — one of the greenest communities with numerous shops, promenades, schools, and convenient access to Al Khail Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall, JSS International School, and Dubai Hills Mall are reachable within 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is accessible within 25 minutes.