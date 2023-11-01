Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure

Supermarkets: West Zone, Nine Star, Nesto, Choithrams, Viva, Shams.

Shopping Center: Circle Mall

Restaurants: Cloud 10, Amadio, One Life Kitchen, Pide Keyfi, Desi Firangi

Kindergartens: Green Roots, Erudio Early Childhood Center, Ladybird Early Learning Center

School: JSS International School

Parks: Circle Community Park, Remram Community Park, Circle Mall Park, Khansoor Park, Gadaf Park, Halfa Park and other District Parks





The district got its name (Jumeirah Village Circle) because of its circular shape with a central boulevard. This structure provides a more efficient use of available space and a convenient mix of residential, commercial and recreational infrastructure.





Transportation Accessibility

Transportation accessibility of the area is provided by a good network of roads and public transportation. There is easy access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which connects cities from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah in the north.

On the other side, JVC is bordered by Al Khail Road, one of the key highways in Dubai. This highway is of strategic importance to the city's transportation infrastructure and serves as an important axis for movement along the eastern and western parts of the city.