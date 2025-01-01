Catalog
THE CADEN by PRESCOTT

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Prescott Development
from 74 m² to 195 m²
from 1 to 3
from 490 129 $from 5 862 $/m²

1 bedroom
74
490 129 $
6 595
2 bedrooms
116
762 423 $
6 565
3 bedrooms
195
1 143 635 $
5 862
An elegant high-rise residence, The Caden, is located in the promising Meydan Horizon district, which is part of Mohammed Bin Rashid City. The project offers a balance between the dynamic energy of a metropolis and a tranquil life surrounded by nature and lagoons. Key Features – Spacious modern layouts with panoramic glazing. – Option to purchase apartments with furnishings tailored to the owner’s preferences. – Multi-level wellness complex featuring an infinity pool, jacuzzi, state-of-the-art gyms, and spa. – Relaxation and work zones: coworking spaces, cinema room, lounges, and a clubhouse. – The building is equipped with smart management systems. Location Advantages The primary advantage is its proximity to key Dubai landmarks. It takes 10 minutes to reach Downtown Dubai and DIFC, 15 minutes to Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal, and 20 minutes to Dubai Design District. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 15-20 minute drive away.

Location: Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

High school: 9 km
Shop: 500 m
Medical center: 2 km
Airport: 11 km

  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space

A company founded in 2006 and specializing in the construction of premium commercial and residential projects characterized by luxury and refined style. Since its inception, the organization has been committed to exceeding client expectations by developing buildings of the highest quality and adopting modern construction techniques.
