THE CADEN by PRESCOTT

Description

An elegant high-rise residence, The Caden, is located in the promising Meydan Horizon district, which is part of Mohammed Bin Rashid City. The project offers a balance between the dynamic energy of a metropolis and a tranquil life surrounded by nature and lagoons. Key Features – Spacious modern layouts with panoramic glazing. – Option to purchase apartments with furnishings tailored to the owner’s preferences. – Multi-level wellness complex featuring an infinity pool, jacuzzi, state-of-the-art gyms, and spa. – Relaxation and work zones: coworking spaces, cinema room, lounges, and a clubhouse. – The building is equipped with smart management systems. Location Advantages The primary advantage is its proximity to key Dubai landmarks. It takes 10 minutes to reach Downtown Dubai and DIFC, 15 minutes to Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal, and 20 minutes to Dubai Design District. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 15-20 minute drive away.