Prescott Development

A company founded in 2006 and specializing in the construction of premium commercial and residential projects characterized by luxury and refined style. Since its inception, the organization has been committed to exceeding client expectations by developing buildings of the highest quality and adopting modern construction techniques. 


Prescott Real Estate advantages:

- superior locations

- environmentally friendly approach

- advanced technology

- impeccable design


Developer Prescott Real Estate is committed to designing luxury and high-end residential projects with environmental sustainability as a top priority. 

Fairway Residences by Prescott
Fairway Residences by Prescott
Lime Light Twin Tower, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperPrescott Development
Total areafrom 124 m² to 207 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 124 m²from 1 470 000 AED
from 1 470 000 AEDfrom 8 917 AED/m²
Legado by Prescott
Legado by Prescott
2/3, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperPrescott Development
Total areafrom 33 m² to 383 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 33 m²from 650 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 138 m²from 1 928 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 143 m²from 1 850 000 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 383 m²from 3 400 000 AED
from 650 000 AEDfrom 8 864 AED/m²
Verano by Prescott
Verano by Prescott
Taaleem Residences, Al Hebiah 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperPrescott Development
Total areafrom 38 m² to 173 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 650 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 62 m²from 960 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 92 m²from 1 450 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 173 m²from 2 400 000 AED
from 650 000 AEDfrom 13 803 AED/m²
