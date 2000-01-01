Catalog
Legado by Prescott

2/3, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Prescott Real Estate
Total area
from 33 m² to 144 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 650 000 AEDfrom 11 857 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
33 – 36
650 000 – 743 000
19 146 – 20 097
1 bedroom
53 – 74
950 000 – 1 148 000
15 391 – 17 810
2 bedrooms
143 – 144
1 700 000 – 1 879 000
11 857 – 13 005
3 bedrooms
144
1 850 000 – 1 890 000
12 807 – 13 084

Description

Sophisticated apartment complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Legado clubhouse offers stylish interiors and functional layouts, while the glass façade provides natural light to the living spaces. Here you can enjoy the tranquillity and beauty of nature without giving up the benefits of city life. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishing with natural materials in light colours, with high ceilings, panoramic windows, spacious balconies and Smart Home system. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, space for meditation and yoga, foosball and table tennis, kids' playground, separate swimming pools for adults and kids, lounge zone, library, cinema, co-working space. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a dynamically developing community in Dubai. Residents are attracted by the convenient location, high level of security, well-maintained parks and all necessary infrastructure for living: shops, pharmacies, entertainment and shopping centres, restaurants. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are kids' educational institutions JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the largest motorways in the city. Circle Mall is 10 minutes away, Global Village, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
2/3, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
