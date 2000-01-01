Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesFairway Residences by Prescott

Fairway Residences by Prescott

Lime Light Twin Tower, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Prescott Real Estate
Total area
from 43 m² to 128 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 590 000 AEDfrom 11 143 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
43
590 000 – 655 000
13 526 – 15 016
1 bedroom
80
970 000 – 1 085 000
12 072 – 13 400
2 bedrooms
123 – 128
1 380 000 – 1 660 000
11 143 – 12 927

Description

Luxurious living in harmony with nature in Dubai Sports City. Fairway Residences, a modern residential complex, seamlessly blends with the surrounding nature and accentuates the beauty of the locale. It strikes a perfect balance between tranquility and exceptional amenities for a comfortable life. Key features - All apartments boast light-toned finishes, panoramic windows, and built-in appliances. Some units come furnished and equipped with a Smart Home system. - The complex boasts a rooftop gym, jogging tracks, a meditation and yoga room, co-working space, an infinity pool, a children's play area, a children's pool, a barbecue area, and a cinema. Community infrastructure Dubai Sports City is a dynamic and modern district in Dubai. The community caters to sports enthusiasts and an active lifestyle. Residents have access to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where major cricket matches are held, and a professional golf course. Within 7-10 minutes, you can reach schools such as Renaissance School, The Wonder Years Nursery, Victory Height Foundation Stage, and medical centers like Aster Clinic Sports City, Eupepsia Medical Clinic, and HMC Medical Centre. Location advantages The project boasts access to one of the city's main highways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, providing connections to all parts of Dubai. A 20-minute drive takes you to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Mall of the Emirates; 25 minutes to Jumeirah Beach; and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa Downtown. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive, while Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Lime Light Twin Tower, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center1 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace
CatalogMap