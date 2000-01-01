Fairway Residences by Prescott

Description

Luxurious living in harmony with nature in Dubai Sports City. Fairway Residences, a modern residential complex, seamlessly blends with the surrounding nature and accentuates the beauty of the locale. It strikes a perfect balance between tranquility and exceptional amenities for a comfortable life. Key features - All apartments boast light-toned finishes, panoramic windows, and built-in appliances. Some units come furnished and equipped with a Smart Home system. - The complex boasts a rooftop gym, jogging tracks, a meditation and yoga room, co-working space, an infinity pool, a children's play area, a children's pool, a barbecue area, and a cinema. Community infrastructure Dubai Sports City is a dynamic and modern district in Dubai. The community caters to sports enthusiasts and an active lifestyle. Residents have access to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where major cricket matches are held, and a professional golf course. Within 7-10 minutes, you can reach schools such as Renaissance School, The Wonder Years Nursery, Victory Height Foundation Stage, and medical centers like Aster Clinic Sports City, Eupepsia Medical Clinic, and HMC Medical Centre. Location advantages The project boasts access to one of the city's main highways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, providing connections to all parts of Dubai. A 20-minute drive takes you to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Mall of the Emirates; 25 minutes to Jumeirah Beach; and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa Downtown. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive, while Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.