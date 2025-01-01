Verano by Prescott

Description

Aesthetic apartment complex in Dubai Studio City. The transparent glass facades and cascading terraces of the Verano clubhouse, immersed in lush greenery, harmonise with the cityscape. Elegant interiors and thoughtful functional layouts create an atmosphere of comfort and tranquillity. Key features - Apartments with built-in appliances from German brands, finishing in light beige colours, Smart Home system, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents can take advantage of concierge and valet services. - On the territory are located: gym, jogging track, yoga space, children's and sports grounds, separate swimming pools for adults and children, co-working space, barbecue area, cinema, sauna, recreation room with table tennis and billiards, Zen garden, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Qudra Road, which connects to one of the main highways of the city, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Equestrian Club is a 3-minute drive away, the neighbouring Dubai Sports City is a 4-minute drive away and Ranches Souq Shopping Centre is an 8-minute drive away. The popular locations of Dubai Marina and JBR are 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 22 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 24 minutes away.