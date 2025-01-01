Catalog
Verano by Prescott

Taaleem Residences, Al Hebiah 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. External View
Developer
Prescott Development
Total area
from 38 m² to 173 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 650 000 AEDfrom 13 803 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
38 – 40
650 000 – 750 000
16 753 – 18 666
1 bedroom
62 – 79
960 000 – 1 175 000
14 763 – 15 301
2 bedrooms
92 – 125
1 450 000 – 1 750 000
13 984 – 15 654
3 bedrooms
173
2 400 000
13 803
Description

Aesthetic apartment complex in Dubai Studio City. The transparent glass facades and cascading terraces of the Verano clubhouse, immersed in lush greenery, harmonise with the cityscape. Elegant interiors and thoughtful functional layouts create an atmosphere of comfort and tranquillity. Key features - Apartments with built-in appliances from German brands, finishing in light beige colours, Smart Home system, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents can take advantage of concierge and valet services. - On the territory are located: gym, jogging track, yoga space, children's and sports grounds, separate swimming pools for adults and children, co-working space, barbecue area, cinema, sauna, recreation room with table tennis and billiards, Zen garden, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Qudra Road, which connects to one of the main highways of the city, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Equestrian Club is a 3-minute drive away, the neighbouring Dubai Sports City is a 4-minute drive away and Ranches Souq Shopping Centre is an 8-minute drive away. The popular locations of Dubai Marina and JBR are 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 22 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 24 minutes away.

Location

On map
Taaleem Residences, Al Hebiah 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Studio City

Dubai
Dubai Studio City is an actively developing neighborhood aimed at providing services in the film and music industry. It has a developing infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, businessmen, investors and young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school1 km
Shop220 m
Medical center600 m
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
