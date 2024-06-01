Dubai Studio City is an actively developing neighborhood focused on providing services to the film and music industry. The community will suit professionals, businessmen, investors and young professionals.





Infrastructure:

Supermarkets: blue mart supermarket studio city, Hello Mart supermarket, Circle K DSC, Spar

Restaurants: China Bistro, Art Of Dum, The MAINE Street Eatery, Mr. Miyagi's Studio City.





Medical centers and children's educational institutions are located in neighboring areas (Motor City, Al Barsha) within 10-15 minutes by car.





Transportation accessibility:

The neighborhood is located between two highways - Hessa Street and Al Qudra Street, which can be used to access Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.





There is no metro station within the community. However, there is a fairly developed bus service.





Dubai International Airport (DXB) can be reached in 35 minutes.