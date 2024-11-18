The Symphony by Imtiaz

Description

A masterpiece of architectural art in the heart of Dubai. The Symphony is an exclusive residential complex created in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects. The project offers a unique lifestyle on the shore of a crystalline lagoon with panoramic views of the Ras Al Khor sanctuary and the metropolis skyline. Key Features — Interiors by the legendary design bureau with premium-class finishes and signature sculptural elements create an atmosphere of refined elegance. The apartments are fully furnished and equipped with appliances from Bosch, Gessi, Villeroy & Boch, Geberit, Samsung, and Alexa. — The multi-level infrastructure includes a fitness studio, swimming pool, yoga studio, salt room, steam room, billiard room, library, open terrace, children's playground, and picnic areas. — Private spaces for work and leisure: meeting rooms, guest lobbies, a winter garden, and a lounge. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the prestigious Meydan Horizon area, with direct access to the city's key highways. The journey to Ras Al Khor, Business Bay, and Al Meydan Bridge takes 10-15 minutes, to the Museum of the Future, Jameel Arts Centre, Global Village, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, and Century Mall — 20-25 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina can be reached in 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.