Object type–
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 93 m² to 249 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 93 m²from 2 124 792 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 125 m²from 2 609 217 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 212 m²from 5 512 202 AED
The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
Advantages of Imtiaz Developments:
- iconic architectural designs
- organic combinations of artistry and functionality
- unique neighborhoods
- breathtaking views
With a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, Imtiaz Developments continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, changing the future of real estate.