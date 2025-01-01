Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersImtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

Go to map
Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.

 

Advantages of Imtiaz Developments:

- iconic architectural designs

- organic combinations of artistry and functionality

- unique neighborhoods

- breathtaking views


With a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, Imtiaz Developments continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, changing the future of real estate.

4 offers
Sunset Bay by Imtiaz
Sunset Bay by Imtiaz
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 93 m² to 249 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 93 m²from 2 124 792 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 125 m²from 2 609 217 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 212 m²from 5 512 202 AED
from 2 124 792 AEDfrom 12 816 AED/m²
Cove Edition 4 by Imtiaz
Cove Edition 4 by Imtiaz
Tulip Oasis 6, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 38 m² to 42 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 670 332 AED
from 670 332 AEDfrom 17 330 AED/m²
Cove Edition 3 by Imtiaz
Cove Edition 3 by Imtiaz
Ajmal Sarah Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 38 m² to 76 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 38 m²from 663 954 AED
1 bedroomfrom 76 m²from 1 024 724 AED
from 663 954 AEDfrom 13 476 AED/m²
Beach Walk Grand by Imtiaz
Beach Walk Grand by Imtiaz
123, Nakhlat Deira Street, Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 87 m² to 87 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 87 m²from 2 482 155 AED
from 2 482 155 AEDfrom 28 423 AED/m²
CatalogMap