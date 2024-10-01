Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesCove Edition 5 by Imtiaz

Cove Edition 5 by Imtiaz

Al Sondos 52 Rosa Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 34 m² to 71 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 673 112 AEDfrom 14 061 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
34 – 41
673 112 – 712 935
17 052 – 19 477
1 bedroom
71
1 005 385
14 061
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Aesthetically pleasing residential complex in Dubailand. The sleek lines and concise silhouette of Cove Edition 5 are reflected in the spacious and bright interiors. Here, the fusion of contemporary design and natural surroundings creates a unique atmosphere for a life of tranquility and style. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with natural materials, built-in German brand appliances and storage systems. Panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the Dubai skyline and flood the home with sunlight. - Balconies of one and two-bedroom apartments are equipped with private plunge pools. - All lots are equipped with a Smart Home system with Alexa voice assistant support. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, infinity-roof pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, conference room, club room, etc. Location advantages The project is favorably located between Emirates Road and Al-Ain Dubai Road. Dubai Outlet Mall is a 5-minute drive away, Global Village Fair and IMG Worlds of Adventure are a 10-minute drive away. The popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 15 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.

Location

On map
Al Sondos 52 Rosa Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
High school1 km
Shop350 m
Medical center1 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
  2. Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors
    Tourism development in the UAE: why it is important for investors02.10.2024
  3. How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips
    How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips01.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap