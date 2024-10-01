Cove Edition 5 by Imtiaz

Description

Aesthetically pleasing residential complex in Dubailand. The sleek lines and concise silhouette of Cove Edition 5 are reflected in the spacious and bright interiors. Here, the fusion of contemporary design and natural surroundings creates a unique atmosphere for a life of tranquility and style. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with natural materials, built-in German brand appliances and storage systems. Panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the Dubai skyline and flood the home with sunlight. - Balconies of one and two-bedroom apartments are equipped with private plunge pools. - All lots are equipped with a Smart Home system with Alexa voice assistant support. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, infinity-roof pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, conference room, club room, etc. Location advantages The project is favorably located between Emirates Road and Al-Ain Dubai Road. Dubai Outlet Mall is a 5-minute drive away, Global Village Fair and IMG Worlds of Adventure are a 10-minute drive away. The popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 15 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.