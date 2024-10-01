How to move to UAE from Russia: 5 top tips

Lately, Russians have often chosen the UAE as a permanent place of residence. Everything has been created here for the comfortable adaptation of migrants. For example, there is a community of Russian-speaking residents in Dubai, and there is also a Russian International School in the Deira district with a Russian educational programme. Many newcomers from Russia note that they feel great in the new country and quickly adapt to the local way of life.





Why Russians choose the UAE:

High level of security. It is not for nothing that Abu Dhabi ranks first in international rankings as the safest city year after year.

Low or no taxes.

Resort climate. In the UAE you can feel as if on holiday all year round.

Affordable modern property. Almost all residential complexes in the Emirates have a developed internal infrastructure. Residents can use swimming pools, fitness room and other locations created for a comfortable recreation. Security guards and CCTV cameras are usually responsible for safety.

Stable economy.

High level of income. The average salary in the country is about 20,000 - 25,000 AED.

Healthcare here is one of the best in the world. Therefore, quality medical care attracts many expats.









Step 1: Obtain a visa

In order to feel comfortable in the United Arab Emirates, you need to obtain a resident visa. This is something similar to a residence permit. You can get it in several ways.





Get a job in a local company . This requires an invitation from your employer. This visa is usually approved for several years, with the possibility of renewal if you continue to work for the same company.

Go to a local university . The price of one year of study at a university is in average 18,000 - 20,000 AED.

It is possible to work freelance . It is important to confirm your income: it must be at least 15,000 AED per month.

Open your own business . In the UAE, startups are actively supported by the government. To get a resident visa for creating your own company, you need to invest at least 500,000 AED.

Buy property . In order to get a visa in Dubai for 2 years (with the possibility of extension), you need to buy a property from 750,000 AED.





Step 2: Read the employment agreement carefully

If you are moving for work, read your employment agreement carefully . In addition to the amount of money you receive as a salary each month, there may be other things to consider. For example, you may be covered by health insurance. Some companies may offer to provide it for your family, but if your company does not offer this service, you will be responsible for the cost of the insurance. Some companies also offer to pay for your rented accommodation and partially cover the school fees of your children. However, all these points are agreed upon at the stage of signing the contract.





Step 3: Consider the costs

Moving to another country always comes with increased expenses. It is necessary to calculate all the associated costs as much as possible . Decide whether you are going to buy your own place or want to rent an apartment for the first time. Additional funds will also be needed for the transportation of your belongings. However, this step can be avoided if you rent or buy a fully furnished apartment.





Step 4: Study local legislation

The local legislation of the UAE is represented by a set of rules and regulations governing various spheres of society. Some points may be confusing to Russians, and it is better to understand them before moving to a new country. Violation of laws may lead to serious penalties, including fines and imprisonment . In general, local legislation is aimed at ensuring the well-being of citizens and protecting their rights and freedoms, taking into account the cultural and religious peculiarities of the country. Also take care of language training. English is widely used in business and everyday communication in the UAE.









Step 5: Try to consider the traps of buying a property

In order to buy an apartment in Dubai, you need to contact a reliable broker. It is he who will prevent you from making mistakes and will tell you about the nuances of the deal. Here are the three main mistakes that foreigners make when buying a home.





Forget about the associated costs . In addition to the amount to be paid for housing, you need to add additional figures: 4% - DLD fee, 5% - VAT, etc.

. In addition to the amount to be paid for housing, you need to add additional figures: 4% - DLD fee, 5% - VAT, etc. Choose an unreliable property developer . It is necessary to pay attention to the portfolio, completed objects, interaction with clients, as well as read reviews.

. It is necessary to pay attention to the portfolio, completed objects, interaction with clients, as well as read reviews. Undeveloped location. Do not choose objects in those residential complexes that are located practically in the desert and except for construction sites and sand in the area there is nothing. Such property may be suitable for investment, since in the future the location may become promising. However, for living ‘here and now’, it is better to choose areas with developed infrastructure: schools, shops, medical centres and parks.





Summary

To summarise, let's make a brief memo for you on how to move to live in the UAE from Russia.





Get a resident visa, as without it you will not be able to use the services necessary for a comfortable life - for example, to open a bank account, get a driving licence, etc.

Study your employment contract if you are moving to the UAE for work.

Consider the associated costs and set aside some money for unplanned expenses.

Study local laws to avoid getting into unpleasant situations.

If you plan to buy property, find a good broker.



