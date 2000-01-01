Description

Discover a new level of quality living with Cove by Imtiaz. A complex where swimming pools, lush greenery, and luxurious interiors harmoniously blend. The exceptional aesthetics and spatial harmony create a cozy and comfortable living environment, while unparalleled service allows you to enjoy the simple joys of life. Key Highlights – Each apartment features an elegant design in calm tones, full furnishing, and high-quality appliances. – The lower levels house a jogging track, paddle court, children's pool and play area, barbecue, relaxation and leisure garden, a large pool with a bar, and mini-golf. – The 19th floor is equipped with a modern gym, sauna, and hammam, a poolside yoga deck, and a spacious lounge area. – The rooftop boasts an open-air cinema, barbecue zone, gazebos, and sun loungers near the infinity pool. Community Infrastructure Dubailand is a large-scale project being developed with mixed-type residential properties. The community has everything needed for comfortable living: shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment complexes, educational institutions, clinics, and hospitals. Location Advantages The drive to Dubai Mall takes 22 minutes, 33 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 33 minutes to Burj Al Arab, and 38 minutes to The Walk JBR. It's a 23-minute drive to Dubai International Airport (DXB) and approximately 34 minutes to the new Al Maktoum International Airport.