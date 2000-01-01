UAE
EN
AED
+971 (4) 412-5000
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Cove by Imtiaz

Cove by Imtiaz

The Blue, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 13
1 / 13
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 39 m² to 122 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 539 894 AEDfrom 9 462 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%107 979 AED
Registration of the contract
4%21596 AED
Before the completion date
40%215 957 AED
Handover
40%215 957 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Pricefrom 539 894 AED
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
39 - 53
539 894 - 656 518
12 345 - 13 644
1 bedroom
75 - 92
853 839 - 879 816
9 462 - 11 373
2 bedrooms
120 - 122
1 235 419 - 1 331 048
10 237 - 10 830

Description

Discover a new level of quality living with Cove by Imtiaz. A complex where swimming pools, lush greenery, and luxurious interiors harmoniously blend. The exceptional aesthetics and spatial harmony create a cozy and comfortable living environment, while unparalleled service allows you to enjoy the simple joys of life. Key Highlights – Each apartment features an elegant design in calm tones, full furnishing, and high-quality appliances. – The lower levels house a jogging track, paddle court, children's pool and play area, barbecue, relaxation and leisure garden, a large pool with a bar, and mini-golf. – The 19th floor is equipped with a modern gym, sauna, and hammam, a poolside yoga deck, and a spacious lounge area. – The rooftop boasts an open-air cinema, barbecue zone, gazebos, and sun loungers near the infinity pool. Community Infrastructure Dubailand is a large-scale project being developed with mixed-type residential properties. The community has everything needed for comfortable living: shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment complexes, educational institutions, clinics, and hospitals. Location Advantages The drive to Dubai Mall takes 22 minutes, 33 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 33 minutes to Burj Al Arab, and 38 minutes to The Walk JBR. It's a 23-minute drive to Dubai International Airport (DXB) and approximately 34 minutes to the new Al Maktoum International Airport.

Infrastructure

The Blue, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Cinema
  • Terrace