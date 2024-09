A company that has successfully developed and delivered numerous properties in prime locations in Dubai. The developer has received worldwide recognition with awards such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Development. The company was established in 2007.





Why Azizi Developments is popular:

- Quality of construction;

- Location of residential complexes;

- Customer-friendly focus.





The developer's main focus is on contemporary residential complexes and commercial developments. The main feature of Azizi Developments is a variety of different projects located in the top areas of Dubai (Palm Jumeirah, Al Furjan, etc.).