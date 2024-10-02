Raffi by Azizi
Epitome of modern urban living in the heart of Al Furjan neighbourhood. The Raffi residential complex is characterised by a well-thought-out functional design, which emphasises laconic forms and the use of quality materials. The aesthetics of the complex harmonises with practicality, creating an atmosphere of comfort and tranquillity. Key features - The apartments are offered with finishing in a light colour scheme, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, multi-functional room for work and rest, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Asayel Street which connects to the major motorway Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. Ibn Batutta Mall is a 7-minute drive away and Dubai Marina Community is a 10-minute drive away. Expo City Exhibition Centre is 12 minutes away, while The Palm Jumeirah is 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 15 minutes away.
- Playground
- Game area
- Swimming pool for children
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Recreation area
- Lobby
- Shop