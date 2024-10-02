Catalog
Raffi by Azizi

1221, Al Furjan Quortaj 3, Al Furjan Villas Phase 2, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 29 m² to 132 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 724 000 AEDfrom 14 905 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
29
724 000
24 354
1 bedroom
52
1 008 000
19 375
2 bedrooms
54
1 652 000
30 190
3 bedrooms
132
1 969 000
14 905
Plans catalog

Description

Epitome of modern urban living in the heart of Al Furjan neighbourhood. The Raffi residential complex is characterised by a well-thought-out functional design, which emphasises laconic forms and the use of quality materials. The aesthetics of the complex harmonises with practicality, creating an atmosphere of comfort and tranquillity. Key features - The apartments are offered with finishing in a light colour scheme, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, multi-functional room for work and rest, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Asayel Street which connects to the major motorway Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. Ibn Batutta Mall is a 7-minute drive away and Dubai Marina Community is a 10-minute drive away. Expo City Exhibition Centre is 12 minutes away, while The Palm Jumeirah is 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
1221, Al Furjan Quortaj 3, Al Furjan Villas Phase 2, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Al Furjan

Dubai
Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a sedate lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Shop

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More

