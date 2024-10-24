Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a measured lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Spinneys, West Zone Express Supermarket, Heartland Supermarket Furjan.

Shopping center: Al Furjan Pavilions.

Restaurants: The Habit Burger Grill, Pappa Roti, Oregano Restaurant, McCafferty's Irish Pub & Restaurant.

Educational Institutions: Arcadia Global School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, Jebel Ali Village Early Childhood Center - Al Furjan South.

Medical Clinics: Medicentres Al Furjan, Esthetic Avenue Dental clinic by Dr. Nifu.





Transportation accessibility:

The neighborhood is conveniently located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing easy access to anywhere in Dubai.





Public transportation is provided by Al Furjan Metro Station and numerous bus stops.





Dubai International Airport (DXB) is 30 minutes away by car.