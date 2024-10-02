Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies

Investing in Dubai resort property is an attractive option for investors interested in high returns and stability. After all, this city is one of the most popular resorts in the world, attracting millions of tourists every year.





Favourable climate, luxurious beaches, cultural attractions and developed infrastructure make Dubai an ideal place for investment. We tell you why resort property is popular here and what type of housing is best to buy for a return on your investment.





Why to invest in resort property?

Investing in resort property in Dubai can give you high returns due to the constant demand for rentals. In addition, house prices across the UAE tend to rise, making the investment even more attractive. In January 2024, there was a four-fold increase in the volume of rental transactions in Dubai.





There are several main reasons why people invest in resort property:

Want to use the apartment on their own and come on holiday during their vacation. They plan to rent it out to tourists for short or long term rent. Prefer to live in the apartment themselves for a while, and then profitably resell it.





So the first thing you need to do is to decide on the purpose of investment. And, depending on your plans, choose the right strategy .









Strategy 1. Buying resort property for holidays

If you have children in your family, it is important to buy housing not only near the sea, but also with developed infrastructure. If you are buying holiday property for yourself, then the investment will not require extra costs. In this case, it is not necessary to buy a large property. For your purposes, the following types of property are more suitable: apartments-studios, hotel apartments.





Strategy 2. Buying resort property to rent out

Here you need to focus not on your preferences, but on the interests of potential tenants. It is important that the property is located close to the coastline and the area is attractive to tourists. Remember that a distance of more than 500 metres to the sea may be critical for someone.





Strategy 3. Buying resort property for further resale

In Dubai, it is common to buy a property at the construction stage. This type of resort property has both pros and cons. For example, buying an unfinished apartment, you will not be able to immediately rent it out. However, it is the stage where you will buy an object at a lower price and later earn money on its resale.





Choice of neighbourhood

More often than not, resort properties are located in luxury neighbourhoods located on the coast. In Dubai, these include Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah and others. All of these locations have perfectly developed infrastructure, and the beaches are amazingly beautiful and clean.









Why not a villa?

Before investing in Dubai resort property, it is important to conduct a thorough market analysis, study investment laws and regulations, and consult with experienced brokers. It is important to consider the risk factors associated with changes in the economic and political environment as well as competition in the property market.





Often investors want to buy a villa as a resort property, but such a purchase may not be profitable. Firstly, the villa belongs to the category of elite accommodation, so it will cost accordingly. Secondly, all maintenance will fall on your shoulders even when you are not in the country. Thirdly, according to statistics, it is more difficult to rent a villa to tourists than, for example, a studio.





What else to focus on

Before buying a resort property - study the market. In most cases, in order to choose an object with good investment potential and get an expert assessment, you need to contact a broker.

Assess the risks. You should consider not only the price of the property, but also possible maintenance costs and additional expenses.

Do not rush, but do not hesitate. Making a decision quickly will determine whether you get a good property at an affordable price or miss out.





Top 3 projects for investment

Hatimi Residences is an exclusive residential complex located on the beachfront. The property is ideal for lovers of seascapes, as each apartment offers stunning views of the coastline. Developed internal infrastructure will be to everyone's liking: infinity pool, yoga and recreation area, sports club, own coffee shop.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 2 150 000





Azizi Mina is a coastal complex surrounded by sea and nature. On the territory of the residential complex there is a swimming pool, gym, and not far away there is a popular aqua park and oceanarium. Attention for investors: this is a completed project, the project was handed over in the first quarter of 2021.

Price: from AED 3 334 830





Harbour Lights is a residential complex that fulfils the dream of living close to the sea. There is a cosy promenade nearby, which is ideal for an evening promenade. Living in the residential complex will be like living in a resort, with stunning views of the Persian Gulf and a wide range of amenities within the complex.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 6 666 000