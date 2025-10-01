Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersFakhruddin Properties

Fakhruddin Properties

Go to map
Fakhruddin Properties

Fakhruddin Properties

A multinational company established in 2003, which is currently developing real estate and steadily building an international portfolio of residential and commercial projects in the UAE, Africa and the UK.


Advantages of Fakhruddin Properties:

- strategic solutions

- state-of-the-art technology

- professional qualities

- environmental contribution 


Fakhruddin Properties International's dynamic business concept combines development and management in a unique method, resulting in effective integrated real estate solutions.

3 offers
Treppan Tower
Treppan Tower
8, D6 Street, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperFakhruddin Properties
Total areafrom 58 m² to 95 m²
Down payment15%
1 bedroomfrom 58 m²from 1 120 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 95 m²from 1 503 000 AED
from 1 120 000 AEDfrom 15 737 AED/m²
Hatimi Residences by Fakhruddin Properties
Hatimi Residences by Fakhruddin Properties
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperFakhruddin Properties
Total areafrom 230 m² to 304 m²
Down payment10%
3 bedroomsfrom 230 m²from 8 800 000 AED
from 8 800 000 AEDfrom 37 786 AED/m²
Maimoon Gardens
Maimoon Gardens
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 4, JVC District 11, 5 Street, 17/2
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperFakhruddin Properties
Total areafrom 51 m² to 75 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 51 m²from 1 200 000 AED
from 1 200 000 AEDfrom 20 998 AED/m²
CatalogMap