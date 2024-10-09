Description

Prestigious residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The architecture of Treppan Tower combines minimalism and elegance, and offers magnificent views of the city panorama. Sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create a cosy and intimate atmosphere in the midst of the bustling metropolis. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials in light neutral colours, large windows, spacious balconies and Smart Home system. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, separate swimming pools for children and adults, playground, games room, outdoor cinema, barbecue terrace, library, lounge area, gazebos for relaxation. Location advantages The project is located close to one of the main highways Sheikh Zayed Bin Zayed Road. It will take 19 minutes to get to Dubai Marina, 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and 21 minutes to Palm Jebel Ali. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 22 minutes away.