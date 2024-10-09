Catalog
Treppan Tower

8, D6 Street, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Fakhruddin Properties
Total area
from 44 m² to 95 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 050 000 AEDfrom 15 530 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Handover
35%
Post Handover
50%
Installment period
40 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
44
1 050 000
23 506
2 bedrooms
95
1 485 000
15 530

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The architecture of Treppan Tower combines minimalism and elegance, and offers magnificent views of the city panorama. Sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create a cosy and intimate atmosphere in the midst of the bustling metropolis. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials in light neutral colours, large windows, spacious balconies and Smart Home system. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, separate swimming pools for children and adults, playground, games room, outdoor cinema, barbecue terrace, library, lounge area, gazebos for relaxation. Location advantages The project is located close to one of the main highways Sheikh Zayed Bin Zayed Road. It will take 19 minutes to get to Dubai Marina, 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and 21 minutes to Palm Jebel Ali. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 22 minutes away.

Location

On map
8, D6 Street, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop240 m
Airport27 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

News about project

