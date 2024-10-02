Treppan Serenique by Fakhruddin

Description

Modern interpretation of resort living in the very heart of Dubai Islands. Treppan Serenique residential complex offers luxurious residences with sea views and five-star amenities. The project is designed for those seeking harmony between an active lifestyle and quality relaxation. Key Features — Spacious apartments with final finishing and modern-style design. Interiors are done in a warm neutral palette with dominant cream-beige tones and sky-blue accents. Kitchen appliances by Smeg and Bosch, sanitary ware by Antoniolupi, Italian-style furniture, and underfloor heating. — Infrastructure includes a biohacking center with red light and oxygen rooms, cryotherapy and flotation sessions, a SPA center, Himalayan salt sauna, beauty salon, bamboo park with a koi pond and meditation areas, infinity pool, gyms, climbing wall, mini-golf course, and outdoor cinema. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located on Dubai Islands in close proximity to the first shoreline. The beach is about 2 minutes away, and the Waterfront Market, Al Mamzar, and the nearest metro station are within 5–10 minutes. The road to the architectural landmark Dubai Frame and the central Downtown Dubai area takes 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away by car.